Published November 12, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination.

Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell on the other side of the ball. Jordan Poole finally came alive, Donte DiVincenzo’s impact was obvious in his return from injury and Anthony Lamb provided all the energy, switchable defense and timely three-point shooting the Warriors needed while usurping Jonathan Kuminga in the rotation after intermission.

Golden State’s effort was truly a collective one. Yet again, though, Stephen Curry put the defending champions on his back when they needed him most.

The reigning Finals MVP scored 18 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, willing the Warriors to crunch-time victory for the second time in as many games. His tough wing triple with 1:18 left tied the score at 98-98, then Curry got a stop on Mitchell and leaked out for a go-ahead layup to give Golden State the lead.

Curry put the Cavs away for good with just over 30 seconds remaining, splashing an off-dribble three from center to give the Warriors a two-possession lead—clinching Golden State’s best win of the season.

“You run out of adjectives to describe Steph’s play. He’s just amazing night after night,” Steve Kerr said. “He’s in such great shape. If there’s one area where he’s dramatically better now than when I first got here, it’s his strength and conditioning. He’s much bigger and stronger, much more capable of defending at a really high level and sustaining two-way basketball for an entire game. And just knocking down shots from all over and finishing at the rim. He’s unbelievable.”

A tough whistle for the Warriors didn’t help, but more foul trouble helped Cleveland get to the free throw line 26 times. The Cavaliers grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and scored 17 second-chance points.

Klay Thompson struggled again. Kuminga looked discombobulated during his brief first half stint. Clearly, the Warriors are still searching for reliable production off the bench.

But if Curry is the shot-making and playmaking supernova he was against Cleveland and the Sacramento Kings going forward, he may pull Golden State up the Western Conference standings even if those problems persist.

“He’s always been brilliant, but I think given the circumstances with our team kind of in a rut, trying to dig our way out of a hole, he’s just been spectacular,” Kerr said. “Never been better, I can say that.”