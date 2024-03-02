The Golden State Warriors have begun playing better basketball since their early inconsistent play. The team is a likely lock for one of the play-in spots in the Western Conference. Since the Warriors rise in the NBA with Stephen Curry at the helm, they've been credited with helping steer the offensive explosion the league is currently facing. But in a pregame media availability prior to the Warriors game against the Toronto Raptors, Steve Kerr ripped into the current state of NBA defense as per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.
“There just need to be a general rule: no bulls**t allowed,” Kerr said. “Some of this stuff. . .if you tried it in a pickup game you'd start a fight.”
Kerr was talking about the way offensive players are regularly allowed to manipulate referees calls. There's no question that offenses have flourished in today's NBA but defense has suffered from previous eras.
During Steve Kerr's tenure as Warriors head coach, the team has generally been a top defensive team. They were among the best in the league during their championship runs. This season, they're more middle of the pack, ranking 18th overall in opponents points per game (117.0) and defensive rating (116.2).
The Warriors are currently 31-27 and in tenth place in the Western Conference standings. They are a good five games ahead of the Utah Jazz. Last season, the Warriors came into the playoffs as the sixth seed. The defeated the Sacramento Kings in the first round in seven games before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round in six games.