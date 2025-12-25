The Golden State Warriors have been under the light this week, and it hasn't been because they're winning games. During their game against the Orlando Magic, Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr got into it, which led the Warriors' forward to storm off and go to the locker room. Green didn't return to the game, but he did come back to the bench wearing his street clothes.

After the game, there were many comments from Kerr, Green, and other players, but the situation seems to be cleared up now. On Christmas Day, Green appeared on ESPN, where he spoke about the incident between him and Kerr, and it seems like it was a big moment for him after leaving to go to the locker room.

“I didn’t want the one thing to become two,” Green said. “So remove myself, and I thought that was the best thing to do instead of saying things you can’t come back from tomorrow.

“That was a huge moment of growth for me.”

Article Continues Below

Green has been in the middle of many of the spats throughout the years for the Warriors, with one of them turning physical. He's always seemed to be open to learning from his mistakes, and the best thing for him to do in this latest incident was to leave.

After their practice before the Christmas matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Kerr spoke to the media and mentioned that he apologized to Green and the team, according to Nick Friedell.

“Kerr opens his post practice press conference saying Monday night was ‘not my finest hour.' Kerr said he apologized to Draymond for his actions. Draymond apologized to him. They both apologized to the team,” Friedell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It looks like this is something that the Warriors will get past quickly, which is a good thing.