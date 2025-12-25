NBA trade season is officially here, and with just about six weeks until the trade deadline, rumors and speculation are bound to be plentiful. Some trade rumors are going to be realistic, while others are just pure imagination and break all sense of reality. One such trade idea was proposed by media personality Bill Simmons involving Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

During a recent podcast segment, Simmons suggested that the Warriors and Hornets should blow it up and swap Stephen Curry and LaMelo Ball in a potential blockbuster trade, amid the Warriors current struggles.

“Are we at the point where Curry to Charlotte, we should just do it?. . .I don’t want to upset Warriors fans, I don’t want to trade Stephen Curry before Christmas, but he grew up there, his dad’s there, there’s shots of him on the court as a kid, he’s always talked about ending his career there,” Simmons said.

“I don’t think this Warriors team has any chance, we just saw Draymond [Green] blow up last night. Can we just do LaMelo and bunch of picks and send Curry back to Charlotte and let’s just go,” Simmons continued.

The incident that Simmons was referring to was during the Warriors’ game against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr had an argument on the bench resulting in Green storming off to the locker room.

It should be stated that regardless of what the Warriors have gone through this season, there is absolutely zero indication that the organization would even consider a Curry trade.

Curry is still performing at an All-NBA level. This season he’s appeared in 21 games at a little over 31 minutes per game. He’s averaging 28.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 39.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 91.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.