As the Golden State Warriors have been led by star Stephen Curry for well over a decade, there's no denying the impact the guard had on the grand landscape of the NBA. Leading the Warriors in their dynasty to four championships, Curry has reached “Greatest Of All Time” (GOAT) status from some in the basketball world, with the latest to label him that being Kevin Garnett.

Usually, the conversation of the GOAT in basketball is always between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but Garnett throws Curry's name in the hat as one as well. When talking about the influx of young players in the NBA that all show promise for the future, he calls it the “Curry era,” saying that “he is the GOAT of this era.”

“I think all the young stars of our league are starting to come into their own,” Garnett said to his co-host, Paul Pierce, on their podcast, “Ticket and The Truth with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce” on Tuesday. “I've said this countless times. I think that we're in the Curry era. He is the GOAT of this era. When we talk about the long ball and the three ball, you got to talk about the messiah of that long ball, you understand, and that's how I look at it.”

Article Continues Below

“So in this era right here, I'm watching…those twins, [Amen and Asaur Thompson], we didn't see them come out of no … you know what I'm saying. We got stars that are just blossoming out of this league. Look at Cade Cunningham. Cade Cunningham, [the Detroit Pistons] are the number one team in the East.”

Kevin Garnett says we are in the Curry era he is the GOAT of this era “Talking about the long ball and the three ball you got to talk about the messiah of that long ball” (Via @KevinGarnett5KG) pic.twitter.com/Wr0P3BqyPY — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) December 24, 2025

No doubt high praise for Curry coming from Garnett, as, besides the inspiration to many in the NBA, he's more than left his mark on the game of basketball.