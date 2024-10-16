The Golden State Warriors will play the Los Angeles Lakers in their fourth 2024-25 preseason matchup on Tuesday night. Golden State will receive Stephen Curry's services back amid his nursing of a finger injury. However, before the game started, Steve Kerr pivoted the conversation to Curry's time spent with LeBron James on Team USA during the summer of 2024.

Kerr spoke highly of the Warriors star's paring with James

Curry and James were two of Team USA's top contributors during the Paris Games and helped lead the team to its fourth consecutive gold medal. Both stars have expressed their enjoyment in playing with each other, and Steve Kerr's description of the pairing was on point:

“It was a bromance,” Kerr said about Curry and James' tandem, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Kerr's take on the two stars is fitting, given how much praise James gave Curry and Kevin Durant in a reflection of their time together:

“Should've, could've, would've, but we didn't [lose]. You have myself, [Kevin Durant], and [Steph Curry], you have that type of firepower at any moment… We all got our opportunities. You see what Steph did in the gold medal game. You see what he was doing in the semifinals. You see what KD was doing when he came back from his injury, and I was able to sprinkle my moments in throughout the entire summer. But I mean, how do you lose when you have three of the best players to play the game of basketball in this league,” James said.

It seems Team USA's top stars are fond of their time together. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry played together on the Warriors for three seasons, winning two championships. Meanwhile, Curry and James have shared numerous NBA Finals.

It will be interesting to how Curry performs with the Warriors during the 2024-25 season as a lone star on his own squad.