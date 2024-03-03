The Golden State Warriors dynasty may be officially dead after the team got blown out of the water by the Boston Celtics in a 140-88 loss. Losing by 52 points is never a good look and NBA fans are convinced the team is no longer a threat to win a championship.
It was a brutal outing for the Warriors. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green combined for a total of 16 points, six assists, and seven rebounds. It was a less-than-stellar performance as the entire team looked lost from the jump.
As a result, NBA fans proclaimed the Warriors dynasty is officially done for. They may have a point considering Golden State is ranked ninth in the Western Conference and could find themselves out of the playoff race. With that said, here's what fans were saying about Golden State after the embarrassing loss to the Celtics.
The warriors dynasty is over pic.twitter.com/g3v0EJYKad
— ⭐️Craigswrld (previously rex) 🐻⬇️ (@33rex71) March 3, 2024
It's like watching Lightening McQueen get passed up by Jackson Storm.
The Golden State Warriors dynasty pic.twitter.com/4guYtoUZjc
— 🤕 (@neydemic) March 3, 2024
Los Angeles Lakers fans take credit for everything.
Lakers really ended the Warriors dynasty 💀 pic.twitter.com/gz87WYtIFh
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 3, 2024
Non-Warriors fans can't help but celebrate this moment.
The Warriors Dynasty is dead pic.twitter.com/xwqNuHHpPb
— (Monki) Nelpro2006 (@nelpro20061) March 3, 2024
Golden State hasn't looked great this season whatsoever. Talking heads speculated the Warriors would make a move before the trade deadline this season. However, the front office kept the roster intact.
The future of this franchise is up in the air right now. Maybe there is some juice left for this season if they can clinch a playoff spot. But after losing to the Celtics by 52 points, it's hard to know how this team bounces back.
It was a brilliant run by this Warriors team after the organization won four championships between 2015 and 2022.