Published November 11, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors are off to a rough start to the 2022-23 season. At 4-7, they are struggling on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. One suggestion floating around is to invigorate the offense a little more by getting Jordan Poole in the starting lineup and moving Klay Thompson to the bench amid his shooting woes.

Moving Klay Thompson to the bench in favor of Poole could give the Warriors more playmaking and shot creation. Kerr said on the Damon & Ratto show on 95.7 The Game that he hasn’t thought about switching their spots in the rotation.

“No, that’s not something I’ve given any thought to. Jordan and Klay are very different players. Jordan’s more on the ball, Klay’s off the ball. When Steph is off the floor, we absolutely have to have Jordan on the floor. Doesn’t mean we can’t change combinations and rotations to get certain guys on the court together but Klay is a starter. That 5-man unit is the best in the league. Doesn’t make a lot of sense to me to break up that unit,” Kerr said.

The Warriors’ starting unit is indeed one of the best lineups in the league, though at least one lineup that has played a sizable amount of minutes together (the Milwaukee Bucks’ starters) has a better net rating. Still, it shows that the Warriors starters are indeed very good together.

Poole’s shot creation is key to maintaining balance in the Warriors’ lineups when Thompson and Curry rest. With Bob Myers already shooting down the idea of making a trade to fix the team’s issues, Golden State will have to improve with who they have right now.