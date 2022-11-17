Published November 17, 2022

Klay Thompson, through 11 games of the 2022-23 season, has posted career-lows in both field-goal and three-point percentage en route to being one of the most inefficient volume shooters in the NBA thus far. And the Golden State Warriors have struggled to the tune of a 6-9 record as a result.

Before the Warriors’ 130-119 loss against the Phoenix Suns where Klay Thompson shot 6-17 for 19 points, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Thompson should get out of his head and just let the ball fly without overthinking as to whether the shot would tickle the twine.

“In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. … He just needs to just relax and go play,” Kerr said, per Bleacher Report.

Steve Kerr, who was a terrific shooter himself during his playing days, knows that shooters run on confidence, and that, no matter how difficult, Klay Thompson should free his mind from all the external (and internal) pressures he might be feeling that, perhaps, contribute to his inability to consistently shoot the ball.

Alas, it might not be a confidence issue that Thompson is having struggles with, especially when the 32-year old shooting guard is jacking up shots with reckless abandon with no regard for how contested he sometimes is.

At the end of the day, Kerr’s words for Klay Thompson are yet to bear fruit, especially after Thompson continued to shoot the ball poorly. However, with other members of the Warriors’ supporting cast playing at a subpar level, Thompson will not lack for opportunities to turn things around, especially with Stephen Curry’s trust in him remaining at a high level.