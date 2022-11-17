Published November 17, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 3 min read

The Golden State Warriors’ title defense hasn’t been off to the greatest of starts. Through 15 games, the Warriors have posted a mere 6-9 record, and they fell to an inexplicable 0-8 on the road following their Wednesday night 130-119 loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. And one chief reason for the Warriors’ struggles to begin the year has been Klay Thompson’s uncharacteristic inability to put the ball through the hoop from long distance at a consistent level.

Thompson, in 11 games played, has been one of the most inefficient volume shooters in the NBA. The five-time All-Star is currently averaging 14.7 points per game on 35 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent from deep – both career lows – and his shot selection oftentimes has been questionable to say the least.

Nonetheless, Stephen Curry still has complete confidence that his Splash Brother is bound to turn things around sooner than later as long as Klay Thompson stays the course and tries not to press even further.

“Just let the game come to you, have a little bit of patience and trust in how we play as a team in creating good shots. [Klay’s] presence out there changes the game just with his two feet on the floor ’cause he requires a lot of attention no matter what the numbers look like so it’s gonna come. Just trust,” Curry said.

“Klay Thompson’s shots have always been ones that you wouldn’t tell anybody else to really take because of his skill set.” Steph Curry is confident that Klay’s shooting will come back around 🔥pic.twitter.com/0xYkMc1EkY — Steph Curry Nation (@StephNationCP) November 17, 2022

Still, Stephen Curry knows that shooters run on confidence, and that despite the calls for a potential Thompson bench demotion in light of his shooting struggles, the best approach towards allowing his backcourt mate to ease out of his rut is to run a delicate balancing act.

“It’s a tough balance of trusting him to do exactly what he is capable of doing, you know, being himself. Klay Thompson’s shots have always been ones that you wouldn’t tell anybody else to really take because of his skill set and the work that he puts in. He’s had slow starts before this season but the biggest thing [is] … ‘You got to let the game come to you,'” Curry added.

Past injury problems notwithstanding, Klay Thompson’s track record of being an elite shooter should bode well for a potential regression to the mean, and Stephen Curry knows that when Thompson busts out of his slump, the Warriors should return to winning ways.

“Teams know if you start to get going, we’re tough to beat. They’re probably gonna have a heightened sense of awareness when you’re out there and try to take it away because they’re afraid of what peak Klay looks like,” Curry said.

Klay Thompson will look to start his redemption arc when the Warriors take on the New York Knicks on Friday night at home.