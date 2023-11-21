Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors busted a six-game slump by defeating the Houston Rockets 121-116 on Monday night.

The Golden State Warriors are finally back in the win column, snapping a six-game losing skid by defeating the Houston Rockets 121-116 on Monday night — and Stephen Curry was instrumental in the victory.

The superstar played the entire fourth quarter, scoring a game-high 32 points while adding five rebounds and an assist over 34 minutes on the court. Head coach Steve Kerr explained his reasoning behind the move after the tight win.

“We weren't perfect, obviously, but at this stage you just need to win a game. That was the focus tonight. That’s why I played Steph the whole fourth,” the longtime Warriors bench boss admitted. “He was brilliant, I thought, all night. Just gotta grind it out, so hopefully this is a good sign and we can get back on track.”

More history for Steph Curry

Curry made even more NBA history by scoring five 3-pointers in the game for the Warriors.

“Already the league’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers, Curry is the first player in league history to have four or more in each of his first 13 games to start a season,” wrote The Associated Press' Michael Wagaman.

The nine-time All-Star and two-time MVP finished his seventh game this season with 30 or more points, and 10th with at least 25, per Wagaman. He finished 8-of-14 from the floor and 5-of-9 from deep.

“Haven’t had good energy walking off this floor in a while,” Curry admitted after the Warriors won just their second home game of the season and first since Nov. 1. “We needed this one for sure.”

Despite a slow start to the game, Curry got going late in the second quarter after a four-point play, and made his milestone fourth 3-pointer late in the third to put his team up 100-87, per Wagaman.

With the victory, Golden State improves to 7-8 and 10th place in the Western Conference. It's not ideal, but getting back in the win column is a good first step.

Klay Thompson busted out of his slump as well on Monday, scoring 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Warriors beat the Rockets for a 12th straight time.

Steph Curry's team will look to make it two in a row for the first time in almost three weeks against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Wednesday night.