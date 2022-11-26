Published November 26, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa

It has been seven years since Stephen Curry won as unanimous MVP, and sure enough, a lot of things have changed in him since then. While the Golden State Warriors star is definitely way older compared to his prime years, there are some things that he’s better at right now compared to the 2016 version of him.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Warriors’ showdown with the Utah Jazz on Friday, head coach Steve Kerr opened up about Curry who is having another MVP year. When asked about the difference between Steph’s 2016 season to this 2022-23, the veteran tactician emphasized how his superstar is currently physically better.

“He’s 15 pounds heavier…He’s ripped. He’s physically very different now from then,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

To be fair, Stephen Curry’s 2022-23 numbers are almost all up compared to his 2016 production. He is currently averaging 31.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, all while shooting 52.4 percent from the field. Only his steals (1.1) and 3-point percentage (44.4) were a bit down.

Sure enough, his improved physicality has benefited him. While his incredible shooting range continues to be his main weapon, he is also shooting more 2-pointers and attacking the basket in higher frequency–allowing him to thrive on various areas of the court.

It remains to be seen if Curry’s improved performance will bring him his third NBA MVP, but regardless, Steve Kerr definitely looks happy to see his superstar playing at a higher level despite his advanced age.