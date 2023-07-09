Trayce Jackson-Davis only has so much to officially gain from Summer League action.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. clarified that the former Indiana big man would be on the Golden State Warriors' regular-season roster shortly after nabbing him with the No. 57 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Jackson-Davis then signed a four-year contract with Golden State, the first two seasons of which are fully guaranteed—not just a consequence of the massive luxury-tax bill Joe Lacob is set to pay in 2023-24, but an indication of the Dubs' confidence he'll be ready to contribute to winning basketball early in his career.

But just because Jackson-Davis has already secured a roster spot—unlike Summer League teammate Lester Quinones, for instance—hardly means he wouldn't benefit from suiting up for the Dubs in Las Vegas. Good news: The hamstring injury that's kept him out of Golden State's first three Summer League games continues improving, paving the way for Jackson-Davis to soon make his unofficial pro debut.

Jackson-Davis could be seen getting up shots and running through drills at Warriors practice in Sin City Sunday morning, hours before the team is set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jacob Rubin says Jackson-Davis is progressing, but won’t play tonight. https://t.co/kOwo6AmF4j — C.J. Holmes 🚀 (@CjHolmes22) July 9, 2023

While he'll remain sidelined for at least one more game, Golden State Summer League coach Jacob Rubin expressed measured optimism that it's only a matter of time until Jackson-Davis suits up for the Dubs.

“I think it’s getting better, it’s just a day-to-day thing,” Rubin said Friday of the rookie's injury, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He has a sore hamstring, so we’re just going to bring him along.”

The Warriors fortified their interior depth on Saturday, agreeing to one-year contract with veteran big man Dario Saric. While the Croatian star will no doubt play ahead of his 23-year-old counterpart off the bench this season, Jackson-Davis' experience, two-way scheme versatility and explosive finishing around the rim should still earn him some playing time as a rookie, especially when an aging Golden State squad is short-handed.

Further health provided, expect to see Jackson-Davis debut for the Warriors in Las Vegas on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks or Thursday against the Houston Rockets.