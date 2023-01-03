By Jack Winter · 4 min read

The Golden State Warriors continued their winning ways in epic fashion on Monday night, beating the Atlanta Hawks 143-141 in double overtime behind Klay Thompson’s throwback 54-point outburst. Here are three key reactions to one of the wildest wins in franchise history.

Vintage Klay Thompson explodes for 54 points

Missing an MVP candidate and arguably their second-best player for weeks, the Warriors were probably as short-handed as they’ve been all season on Monday. Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman joined Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins (plus JaMychal Green) on the sideline, leaving Steve Kerr to play a nine-man rotation that included rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Joining him off the bench? Moses Moody, only getting regular minutes of late due to the Warriors’ injuries, and two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb—not exactly the “Strength in Numbers” reserve corps of yore.

Klay Thompson personally made up for his team’s myriad absences, though, turning back the clock for 54 points on 21-of-39 shooting and 10 made threes. He added eight rebounds and three assists, bending the Hawks’ defense every time he passed halfcourt. Fortunately for Golden State, Thompson was scorching from the opening tip, hitting four threes in the first quarter that portended a massive night to come.

But even his all-time, game-long shot-making exploits couldn’t quite prepare Dub Nation for what Thompson did with Golden State down one, late in the first overtime. Who saw this instant-classic pull-up three coming, though? Curry, celebrating Thompson’s splash early from the opposite baseline.

Thompson broke the Warriors; two-minute scoreless streak in double OT with a broken-play jumper, tying the game, then penetrated the defense to find Lamb cutting for a go-ahead layup. Just like everyone else on the floor, he ran out of gas late in Tuesday’s 58-minute drama, playing a team-high 46 minutes for Golden State.

Still, Thompson did just enough to extend the get the woefully depleted Warriors’ season-long winning streak to five games, proving he can still play like a superstar in the process.

“More to come,” an exhausted, giddy Thompson said after the game. “I’m dead, y’all.”

Strength in (low) Numbers

Klay carried Golden State against Atlanta without Curry, Wiggins and the rest, but still received plenty of help from his teammates who were available—often at the timeliest moments.

Jordan Poole needed 31 shots to score 28 points, never finding his jumper en route to 2-of-12 three-point shooting. But he was the off-dribble catalyst of the Warriors’ offensive attack, creasing the paint again and again to get the defense scrambling and produce open shots elsewhere. Lamb came alive for 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists off the bench, playing his best game in a Golden State uniform.

Donte DiVincenzo made winning plays all night long, most of which didn’t show up on the box score in a game he had eight points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Even so, his biggest contribution was impossible to miss: A game-tying, desperation three with .6 seconds left in regulation to complete the Warriors’ comeback.

Warriors get a game-tying 3 from Donte DiVincenzo with 0.6 seconds left after a miss and a block eventually pinballs out to him. Forces overtime. pic.twitter.com/i98y7zwLEw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 3, 2023

Draymond Green almost did DiVincenzo one better during the second extra session, ostensibly sealing the win with an offensive-rebound triple of his own to put the Warriors up 141-136 with 42.9 seconds left.

DeJounte Murray’s pull-up three and Trae Young’s pair of free throws on the Hawks’ next possessions tied up the game, though, paving the way for Kevon Looney’s buzzer-beating, grunt-work heroics.

Thompson is the star of Tuesday’s game, and rightfully so. But his explosion would’ve been wasted on defeat if not for the gritty, tireless play of his largely unheralded teammates, three of whom came up huge when Golden State needed them most.

Threes and offensive rebounds, threes and offensive rebounds

Thompson took 21 long balls to connect on 10 of them, tying his most makes and setting a new high for attempts in a game this season. Poole 12 three-point tries were one shy of his season-high, and eight of DiVincenzo’s nine field goal attempts came from beyond the arc. Lamb and Baldwin Jr. took six threes each, while Moody and Jerome clanked all five launches between them. Green’s only three-point shot came at the perfect time.

Add it all up, and the Warriors went 19-of-59 from deep against Atlanta, setting a new franchise record for three-point attempts. How? Not just because Thompson was flamethrowing, but in large part due to Golden State pulling down a whopping 23 offensive rebounds, by far its most in a game this season. Looney was responsible for 10 of those boards by himself, including two on the final play before his second chance at putback beat the buzzer.

The Hawks aren’t some juggernaut, but the Warriors still needed to massage the math to beat them while missing so many key performers. They took 12 more shots than Atlanta, outscored the Hawks by 24 points on threes and grabbed 13 more offensive rebounds.