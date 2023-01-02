By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors continue an eight-game home stand on Monday night by welcoming the Atlanta Hawks to San Francisco. The defending champions are riding a season-high four-game winning streak despite missing multiple members of their rotation, fully enjoying the home cooking of Chase Center. Stephen Curry will remain sidelined for at least one or two more weeks, but another key starter is closer to making his long-awaited return to the floor. Is Andrew Wiggins playing on Monday versus the Hawks?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Andrew Wiggins’ health status vs. Hawks

Wiggins has been sidelined since early December, originally due to a right adductor strain. He wasn’t initially expected to miss a significant amount of time, even resuming light on-court in the early stages of Golden State’s disastrous six-game road trip in mid-December. There was a chance Wiggins would be back on the floor for the Warriors’ back-to-back against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, and the team subsequently targeted its Christmas Day matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies for his return to action.

But Wiggins didn’t end up playing in the short-handed Golden State’s rousing holiday victory over its newfound rivals, and was also a bystander for the Warriors’ ensuing victories over the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. Fortunately, it’s not nagging discomfort in his right hip area that has recently kept him from taking the floor.

Illness has sidelined Wiggins for the past few games, and Steve Kerr told reporters before the Portland game that he was “hopeful” the 27-year-old wing would be healthy enough to play against the Hawks.

Unfortunately, Wiggins is listed as out on Golden State’s official injury report for Monday’s game, still dealing with a non-COVID illness. Making matters worse for the Dubs? Both Jonathan Kuming (right foot sprain) and James Wiseman (left foot sprain) will join Wiggins, Curry and JaMychal Green on the sidelines, further chipping away at the Warriors’ depth.

Wiggins is not playing against Atlanta. Still, his 14-game absence should soon come to an end, perhaps on Wednesday when the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons come to Chase Center.