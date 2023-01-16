The Golden State Warriors came alive late to the beat the Washington Wizards 127-118 on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back. Here are three key observation from the Warriors’ hard-fought fifth road win of the season.

Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green save the day

Curry came out extremely aggressive on the second leg of Golden State’s matinee back-to-back, pointedly creasing the paint and seeking his own offense en route to 17 first-quarter points. Jordan Poole followed his superstar teammate’s lead from there, pouring in 23 points in the second quarter to help keep his team in front as Washington got whatever it wanted offensively.

Curry saved his best for last, spearheading the Warriors’ fourth quarter comeback with several highlight-reel scores late. His ridiculous step-back three over two defenders gave Golden State the lead midway through the final stanza, then he hit another tough triple from left wing to essentially seal the Warriors’ victory.

Curry and Poole didn’t drive Golden State to a rare road victory by themselves. Following a sleepy start, Draymond Green made his presence felt again and again when it mattered most, coming alive defensively to force multiple turnovers, score 11 points—including a pair of triples—and dish four assists in the fourth quarter alone.

The Warriors trailed for most of this game, unable to string together stops and find the range from deep. But their best players ultimately answered the bell, leading the reigning champions to a much-needed victory away from home as Golden State enters the toughest portion of its ongoing five-game road trip.

No answer for Kristaps Porzingis early

Less than 24 hours after they couldn’t stop Nikola Vucevic from playing perhaps the best game of his career, the Warriors were somehow just as ill-equipped defending another European seven-footer with a soft shooting touch. Kristaps Porzingis dominated offensively from the opening tip, Golden State virtually helpless to deal with his length in isolation situations and pressure he puts on the defense when popping to the arc.

Switching hasn’t been the answer against Porzingis this season that it’s been in past years. He’s healthy now, more comfortable fighting for his spot in the mid-post than ever before. When he got a size mismatch against the Warriors early, Porzingis made it look easy.

But Golden State’s primary matchups for the 7-foot-3 Latvian often didn’t do much better.

Green kicks out Andrew Wiggins after a switch in the first clip, but it doesn’t matter. He still fails to get a contest on Porzingis’ step-back. Green looked even slower on the following possession, offering a half-hearted close-out on routine ball movement, giving Porzingis a free runway to the rim for an and-1.

Kevon Looney wasn’t any better on Porzingis in the first half, and his teammates didn’t help him.

He points for a late switch on the first possession below after Corey Kispert comes around a Porzingis dribble hand-off. But Moses Moody seems entirely surprised by Looney’s call, sticking with the dribbler until it’s too late, forcing Donte DiVincenzo to leave the strong corner. Looney plays ball-screen action straight up in the next clip, taking one step too far toward the paint to give Porzingis an easy pop three.

Making the Warriors’ struggles to contain Porzingis all the more frustrating? Bradley Beal didn’t play on Monday, out with nagging hamstring soreness. Porzingis was the alpha and omega of Washington’s offense, and Golden State knew it before tipoff. Still, Steve Kerr’s team seemed completely unprepared to manage the challenges a stretch 5 presents defensively for the second straight game.

The Warriors were a bit better after halftime, committing to switching and amping up the physicality on Porzingis when he went back to goal against smalls. DiVincenzo, in particular, did yeoman’s work fighting 7-foot-3 center for position in the pinch post, keeping him uncomfortable despite a huge height advantage.

But Porzingis’ fingerprints were still all over the Wizards’ offense once he stopped scoring at will, once again highlighting Golden State’s need for additional size, athleticism and length up front and on the wing.

Andrew Wiggins, not there yet

Down Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Andre Iguodala, the Warriors sorely needed Wiggins to at least flash the form that made him one of basketball’s best wing defenders during last season’s title run and most efficient finishers prior to going down with injury in early December. Instead, Golden State’s top two-way wing looked just as lackadaisical and out of rhythm as he largely has ever since returning to the lineup on January 7th.

The Wizards dared the Warriors to make Wiggins on offensive focal point, regularly stashing Porzingis on him defensively to keep the big man out of pick-and-roll actions involving Curry and Jordan Poole. Wiggins not only failed to exploit that strategy from deep, going an ugly 1-of-6 from three, but also didn’t make Washington pay regularly eating up space off the dribble and attacking the rim.

Golden State wasted far too many possessions on Monday by targeting Porzingis with Wiggins in isoltion, only for the latter to settle for long pull-up jumpers and halting, hesitant floaters.

Even when Wiggins suddenly showed the off-dribble verve necessary to create a real advantage against Porzingis, the rust he’s continuing to buffer off remained apparent.

It was no coincidence that Golden State tightened up defensively once Kerr yanked Wiggins for DiVincenzo just a few minutes into the second half, either. He had has moments in isolation checking Kyle Kuzma, invigorated by the one-on-one challenge, but was still often a half step slow and simply inattentive defensively.

What’s Wiggins doing cheating two extra steps off Porzingis here as Looney guards Kuzma on the opposite wing after a series of switches?

The Warriors have no chance to repeat as champions unless Wiggins can replicate the all-around form that made him their second-best player at times over the last nine months. His 15-game absence was the longest of his career, and Wiggins admitted shortly after returning that he was still getting used to the speed and physicality of the game.

Here’s hoping Wiggins’ long re-acclimation process comes to an end soon.