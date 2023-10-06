It's safe to say that Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry loves having Chris Paul on his side of the fence for once. The two-time NBA MVP gave his genuine take on what it's like hooping alongside CP3 throughout the summer and his words should have Warriors Nation salivating.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

“The summary is it’s mad fun. I get the rebound, I push. I can throw it ahead in transition knowing he’s pretty sure with the ball. He makes the right decision. He’s been really good catching and shooting when he’s open, moving without the ball basketball… It’s pretty seamless really, to be honest. There are challenges in terms of how we match up, making sure we’re defensively sound how we play on that end of the floor, and how we adapt with the other three guys that are out there with us, whoever that is. But offensively, really seamless, because we’re just playing good basketball.”

Curry and Paul as teammates is a sight NBA fans, more so Warriors fans, never thought they'd see.

The four-time NBA champion revealed he and his long-time nemesis spent a good part of the summer playing pick-up basketball together as teammates in preparation for Paul's first season with Golden State.

The two legendary point guards wasted no time developing their chemistry during training camp. Curry and Paul were seen working on their craft together at practice.

Steph Curry and Chris Paul running a play at the Warriors practice 👀🔥 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/ckNYB3xlKH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 5, 2023

Steph Curry and Chris Paul went through over an hour long post-practice workout led by Bruce Fraser. Steph typically goes through this routine alone. There was more coaching and breaks in between spots than usual. The two seem very intentional about developing that chemistry pic.twitter.com/nKsEx89u5u — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 3, 2023

It will be interesting to see how the Warriors offense will look like with Paul alongside Curry in the backcourt. There were question marks initially regarding the 38-year-old pick-and-roll master's fit in Steve Kerr's movement-heavy offense.

But as Curry and Paul have shown over the past week, it seems like Warriors fans should be very excited with this budding partnership between the two future Hall of Famers.