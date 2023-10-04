Steve Kerr, ever since becoming the Golden State Warriors' head coach in 2014, has made it a point to run a motion-based offense that could maximize the gravity of star player Stephen Curry. But it's not like Kerr is fixed in his ways. As one of the best coaches of his time, Kerr is not afraid to mix up his offensive game plan when needed; when Kevin Durant was in town, the Warriors incorporated a lot of isolations in their offensive diet.

Now, with Chris Paul in the mix, as a starter, no less, with Draymond Green out for multiple weeks due to injury, expect the Warriors to incorporate a lot of the Point God's bread and butter into their complex offensive sets.

“We’re going to run plenty of pick-and-roll because Chris is one of the best pick-and-roll players in the world,” Kerr said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

This simply reaffirms Steve Kerr's previous statement that the Warriors, indeed, will be accommodating Chris Paul's strengths by being flexible with the way they play. Nevertheless, the Warriors are adamant that it won't come at the cost of their identity as a team, which means that the majority of their offensive attack will still revolve around low-post split actions and dribble handoffs just the way they like it — with Paul himself adjusting to the way the Warriors conduct business.

“But he’s also showing he’s very interested in incorporating some of the stuff we already do — our split cut game and our movement. He’s such a smart player that he’s already figured out ways to be effective. We’re going to lean into him and he’s going to lean into us, and we’ll meet halfway and the offense will form,” Kerr added.

The Warriors' offensive attack won't be too much of a problem given the talent and shot-making they have on the roster. The problems the Warriors are likely to run into should come at the defensive end; Chris Paul has been an excellent defender throughout his career, but his size and declined athleticism may end up causing the team some issues. But for now, the Warriors have plenty of time to figure out how to proceed with the upcoming season with the goal of winning a title in mind.