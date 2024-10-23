One of the biggest questions entering the 2024-25 NBA season is the future of Jonathan Kuminga with the Golden State Warriors. After failing to earn a contract extension, Kuminga is set to become a restricted free agent next summer. While this is not all entirely surprising, it does raise some concerns about the 22-year-old's relationship with the organization, especially given that there have been rumored tensions between him and head coach Steve Kerr over the last year.

The bottom line regarding why a deal didn't get done between Kuminga and the Warriors is not because of Kerr but due to the fact that the two sides were very far apart during discussions.

Jonathan Kuminga, Steve Kerr relationship after extension talks

On one side, Kuminga and his camp felt that he was worth near-max money and deserved an extension similar to what Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner got during the offseason — a five-year, $220 million contract. Golden State was not willing to offer this type of deal, nor did they ever come close to offering anything that exceeded $30 million per season on a new extension for Kuminga.

As a result, no deal was reached, and Kuminga is set to begin the 2024-25 season in the final year of his rookie contract.

In regards to tensions between Kuminga and Kerr, the Warriors have always shut down this notion. There is still a belief within the organization that Kuminga can be a star player, something Kerr echoed while shutting down the rumors that there is tension on Wednesday before the team's season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“That's just normal negotiation stuff. We want JK here for the long haul,” Kerr pointed out to Willard and Dibs on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. “Obviously, I want him to have a great year and put himself in a position next summer where we agree to a contract. I want one that he is thrilled with and we are happy with as well. That's the plan. I think for JK, it's a matter of continuing to get better like he's been doing for the last three years.

“I think everybody wants everything to happen right away, but for young players especially, it rarely happens that way. If you just look at JK's arc of development, he is dramatically better now than he was three years ago.”

Whether or not tension actually exists between the Warriors and Kuminga is something that is open for interpretation, but Kerr isn't the only one to say that the organization still views him as a very talented player.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. issued similar remarks after the team didn't reach an extension agreement with Kuminga on Monday, simply stating that Golden State still values the former lottery pick and envisions him being with them long term.

“I mean, I don't think much has changed in regards to his future with the team. Sometimes these things get done, sometimes they don't. Don't really want to overreact either way,” Dunleavy said. “I think we are in great alignment and move forward and hope to get something done in the offseason.”

Kuminga and the Warriors will begin the 2024-25 season on Wednesday night when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers.