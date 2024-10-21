The Golden State Warriors are set to enter one of their most intriguing seasons of the 2020s era. Golden State will be without former franchise shooting guard Klay Thompson for the first time in 2024-25. Nevertheless, the team retains promising young talent, including fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga and the Warriors have been in talks for a contract extension, but the negotiations have taken a turn.

Golden State and Kuminga have failed to agree on an extension ahead of the season's start, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Kuminga's long-term future with the Warriors remains in question.

Golden State reportedly sees Kuminga as a player who develops into a star. However, he and the Warriors' negotiations trended downward in late October, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Jonathan Kuminga is a player who the Warriors believe can emerge as that superstar player,” Charania said on Oct. 18. “You look at what he did last season: 19 points per game, 55% shooting, 38% from three after January. But I'm told both sides are still far apart in extension conversations between now and Monday.

“I think there's a real belief this could play out into the season and into restricted free agency. And really, Jonathan Kuminga is a guy that wants to bet on himself and try to be as close to a max-contract type of player out there. But the Warriors need him to step and need him to become that superstar player, and they also want to see how he looks potentially this season.”

Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors could still agree on a new deal in the future. However, for the moment, the team wants to see how he performs going into their next campaign. Kuminga is expected to have a larger role with the team, and Steve Kerr plans to start him in the Warriors' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 23.