You just never know what to expect the day of the NBA Draft and this year, fireworks have been going off early. The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards have made a huge trade involving 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul and former first-round pick Jordan Poole.

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green not getting any younger, the Warriors have prioritized winning right now, which has resulted in the destruction of the young core they have been building through the years. Poole, who signed a four-year, $128 million deal with the Warriors following their championship in 2020, now finds himself as one of the focal points on a rebounding roster in the nation's capital.

As the Wizards look to build for the future, the Warriors are looking to contend for yet another championship, resulting in a monumental draft day trade that has shocked many around the league.

Grading the blockbuster Bradley Beal trade

Warriors Receive: G Chris Paul

Wizards Receive: G Jordan Poole, G Ryan Rollins, GSW 2027 2nd Round Pick, GSW 2030 1st Round Pick (Protected)

Warriors Grade: C+

At this point, it is very clear to see that cap figures actually do matter to Warriors owner Joe Lacob. Bob Myers' departure from the franchise did not only signal that something had gone wrong internally, but that change to this core and roster was on the horizon. Curry, Green and Thompson remain, as does Andrew Wiggins, but Poole is now a member of the Wizards.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Instrumental in the team's title run in 2020, Poole was expected to lead the Warriors' backcourt into the future. This is no longer the case and Golden State has replaced him with a 38-year-old point guard who has dealt with his fair share of injuries through the years.

Paul is an excellent leader and a veteran who can surely help the Warriors contend for a championship during the 2023-24 season, as he will also allow Curry to be the elite scorer and shooter he is off the ball. However, the Warriors' long-term future is now looking very bleak once their stars retire.

This trade was all about cutting costs for the Warriors and new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. accomplished this mission. If they don't win another championship though, this is a trade that will have this organization kicking themselves for many years to come.

Wizards Grade: A

Michael Winger has done a fantastic job in his new role as the president of the Wizards and all of a sudden, this rebuilding franchise has their backcourt of the future. Trading for Tyus Jones just a day before the draft, the Wizards have now added a a key scoring weapon alongside him in Jordan Poole.

Not to mention, Washington gets some more future draft compensation from Golden State in this deal and Ryan Rollins, who was a 2022 second-round pick by the Warriors.

There is truly nothing not to like about this deal from the Wizards perspective, as they were able to move Paul for 24-year-old guard who can play with or without the ball in his hands. Already proving to be a factor in the Warriors' championship run, Poole now has a chance to be “the guy” with the Wizards.

This trade could not have gone any better for the Wizards.