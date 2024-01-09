Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer is remembering the lasting impact the Pac-12 Conference had on his football program.

Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer is feeling sentimental for the Pac-12 Conference as the Huskies completed their final football season in the league. Washington's loss to Michigan Monday in the College Football Playoff championship game was the school's last appearance in the Pac-12. Washington moves to the Big Ten for 2024 conference play.

“Our history in Pac-12 … comes to an end, but all our alumni who have been a part of so many big games and giving us a tradition, I’m going to make sure we always remember those,” DeBoer said, per the Associated Press. “It’s sad to see the Pac-12 have this time right now that we’re coming to an end with. But I just am glad that we represented West Coast football, Pac-12, the way we did this year.”

Washington is leaving the conference for the Big Ten, with Oregon, USC and UCLA. Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado are bolting for the Big 12. Stanford and California are headed to the ACC. Only Oregon State and Washington State remain in the tattered Pac 12. Those two schools signed agreements to play schools in the Mountain West and elsewhere.

“There's some really good football that's been played on the West Coast. I tip my hat to those coaches that have been part of Pac-12,” DeBoer added.

Washington football is certainly in for a new chapter. Star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is headed to the NFL, using up all of his eligibility. The school is heading to a new conference, where games with Michigan will become more common. Washington football will also be traveling thousands of miles to road games in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, among other places.

The college football landscape is once again about to change.