A few days after USC's Bear Alexander opted to redshirt the remainder of the 2024 season and re-enter the transfer portal, a Washington football player is doing the same, per On3.com's Griffin McVeigh.

Senior linebacker Bryun Parham transferred from San Jose State to play for new Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, but he is apparently having a rather swift change of heart. He is currently ceding snaps to other defensive talents and could be given an even lesser role once Drew Fowler returns.

Parham recorded a forced fumble versus Eastern Michigan in Week 2 but has otherwise posted modest numbers in the early portion of the season (11 combined tackles, one pass defensed). He totaled 210 tackles and 5.5 sacks in three years at San Jose State and there should be opportunities for him to produce in the future.

The question is, though, should Parham, Alexander and others who are changing their loyalties midseason be allowed to dive right back into the transfer portal and start over?

Is the portal situation beyond repair?

If an athlete is not being given the playing time they expect, they are incentivized to pull the plug on their initial commitment and salvage their eligibility by switching to a more opportune situation next year. There is little continuity and much resistance to adversity.

One can understand why Bryun Parham would want to leave. It is impractical for him to helplessly fade into the background if he has an alternative course of action to take. He should have foreseen or prepared for this scenario, however.

The competition for linebacker reps is obviously going to be far more challenging at Washington football than at San Jose or another Group of Five program. Because the transfer portal's free-for-all nature limits the need for deep reflection or consequences, risky decisions can be made on a whim.

That looks to be the case for Parham. He has plenty of time to think his options through now that he is redshirting, though. Hopefully, the former three-star recruit can find the right fit for him in his final college campaign. The NCAA has plenty to ponder itself.