College Gameday was graced with the Dude Perfect crew on Saturday. There was a ton of excitement for the festivities, per College Gameday on X, formerly Twitter.

“TY FROM DUDE PERFECT MADE THE FIELD GOAL!”

Expand Tweet

Ahead of the huge rivalry week between Texas and Texas A&M, the guest pickers selected A&M to run away with the victory over the Longhorns.

While it would be tough for the prediction to become a reality, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for the Aggies.

“It’s been that kind of year where you just battle through and you fight through and you keep climbing cliffs,” said Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who had taken plenty of heat in his second season. “Our locker room has continued to fight and no matter what people say, they just have chosen to say we’re going to fight to the finish.”

They are coming off a four-overtime loss to Auburn, but it’s looking like they will pull out a victory.

Dude Perfect shines on College Gameday



On College Gameday, the analysts were mostly concerned over the top games of the afternoon.

The Dude Perfect team picked BYU for the win, and they weren’t holding it back.

“We’ve been touring for five years now and there’s one show that’s behind our Dallas show every single year, and it’s not Houston,” Tyler Toney said. “Salt Lake City fans are on another level. Give me BYU.”

The GameDay squad also felt a certain way about the big matchup.

“I like BYU as well because of how they performed in the second half against Arizona State. I think they’re back,” Pat McAfee said.

BYU is coming off a forgettable loss against Arizona State in Week 13, but it appears there is a ton of faith for them to overcome Houston in the final game of the 2024-25 season.