‘We don’t like y’all either’: Udonis Haslem claps back at Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce after Heat’s 2-5 start

The Miami Heat have not begun the 2022-23 season at their usual standards, dropping to 2-5 on the season mere months after being a Jimmy Butler three-pointer away from perhaps heading into the NBA Finals. The Eastern Conference’s number one seed last season, the Heat’s uncharacteristic start has invited questions regarding the Heat’s legitimacy as title contenders from both pundits and fans alike. However, two sources of criticisms, in particular, has drawn the ire of Heat legend Udonis Haslem.

Speaking on the “Anything Is Possible” podcast, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, noted foils in the Heat’s past, highlighted their concerns about the Heat’s identity and aging core. Not to be outdone, the 42-year old Haslem made sure to give a piece of his mind, recalling the Heat’s past postseason triumphs over Garnett and Pierce-led teams as the reasons for why the two are scathing in their criticisms of the team.

“There’s a lot of teams who are struggling to hit their stride right now. So to make that comment on us? I felt, like I said, I just feel like it goes back to the rivalry and history of us, which I understand. Because we don’t like y’all, either,” Haslem said, per South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Udonis Haslem surely never forgets, and it’s the amazing chip on his shoulder that makes him such a huge asset in the Heat locker room.

Alas, Haslem has seen everything in his 20-year career in the NBA, so he’s not rattled by the doubt spewed by the media, even if it comes from his former rivals on the court. In fact, he even “digs” it, as Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce’s skepticism should only serve as fuel especially with the two’s history of putting the Heat under the microscope.

“I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either […] I just feel like every time I turn around those guys got something to say about us. Even going back to last year, I think Paul was very critical of us last year. […] Critical of Bam, critical of Jimmy, six games in, when there’s a lot of teams struggling right and haven’t hit their stride, not just us,” Haslem added.

Thankfully, the collective mindset in the Heat locker room takes after their emotional leader in Udonis Haslem, especially after Jimmy Butler’s expletive-laden proclamation that they will end up figuring things out, and perhaps even win a championship in the process, contrary to KG and The Truth’s expectations.