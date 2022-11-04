‘We don’t wanna be insane’: Stephen Curry hints at looming changes amid Warriors’ slump

Stephen Curry followed the lead of Steve Kerr and Draymond Green after his team’s dispiriting 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, telling reporters changes were coming for the Golden State Warriors’ struggling bench.

Here’s what the reigning Finals MVP and four-time champion said in response to questions about altering Golden State’s reserve units, which squandered multiple double-digit leads Curry and the starters ran up against Orlando.

“We don’t wanna be insane and do the same thing and keep expecting different results,” he said. “Everybody in that locker room has to figure it out. That’s what the job requires. We understand that.”

What’s the definition of insanity again?

Kerr and Green struck similarly strong but encouraging tones while speaking with reporters about sweeping ineptitude of Golden State’s bench lineups.

Though Kerr stopped short of directly forecasting who’s at risk of falling out of the rotation, all momentum suggests James Wiseman may not be in the Warriors’ plans for Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back and final opportunity the Warriors have to get a win before returning home from their five-game road trip.

Green initially deflected blame from his young teammates when asked who was at fault for Golden State’s early-season labors. He eventually relented, admitting that Wiseman, Kuminga, Jordan Poole and Moses Moody indeed bear culpability for the Warriors’ 3-6 start, just like the Big Three.

“Yes, in fact, it is some of their fault. It is definitely some of our young guys’ fault,” Green said. “But it’s also some of my fault, some of Steph’s fault, some of Klay’s fault.”

It’s noble of Green to shoulder responsibility, and exactly what’s expected from a veteran team leader. Indeed, Golden State’s starters haven’t been completely immune from the defensive miscues, foul trouble and shot selection problems that have consistently plagued other groups over the first nine games of the season.

There’s no denying what the eye test says, though, especially when it’s so strongly supported by the numbers.

The five-man unit of Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Green and Kevon Looney boasts a +29.3 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass, second-best among all high-minute lineups in basketball. Performance of the starters, obviously, isn’t driving Golden State’s losing streak; it’s among the only collective factors keeping this team afloat.

We’ll see if that trend continues on Friday, when Kerr seems bound to make lineup changes some fans have been wanting to see since the season tipped off.