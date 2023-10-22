Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor wasn't happy with his team's effort at the end of their 24-6 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. With 28 seconds left in the game, the Tigers allowed the Delta Devils to put together a 2-play, 97-yard drive that ended in a 52-yard run by DePhabian Fant that resulted in a touchdown. Although Jackson State still won the game in dominant fashion, T.C. Taylor was still upset that the defense allowed a touchdown and he made it known in postgame comments immediately following the game captured by WJTV anchor David Edelstein.

“It's still the same deal man. We can't close out games for some reason. They get that cheap touchdown right there at the end. And then I think [they were] backed up on the minus two-yard line. The offense had three or four turnovers today. But, we got to learn how to [expletive] finish games right now. We're still growing as a football team. But I mean, unacceptable.”

There are certain areas that need improvement for the team but Jackson State by every metric had a successful game. The Tigers played redshirt junior Jacobian Morgan for the entire game at quarterback over Jason Brown. Morgan finished the game with a respectable stat line, throwing for 141 yards and 1 touchdown on 20/36 passing and rushed for 75 yards and 1 touchdown on 10 carries. His play was an encouraging sign as he can be a viable option to play heavy snaps at quarterback through the final three games of the season. The run game also fared well without Irv Mulligan, who was injured in the team's homecoming performance vs. Alabama State. Jackson State finished the game rushing for 177 yards and running back Desmond Moultrie scored a rushing touchdown. The Jackson State defense also nabbed 3 interceptions and didn't allow a passing touchdown.