At 38 years old and playing in his 20th NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers frontman LeBron James continues to defy Father Time at a superhuman rate. Former UFC fight Chael Sonnen claims he’s getting a little help.

Sonnen appeared on the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz and spoke candidly about his own use of performance-enhancing drugs and opened up about its much more prevalent use in mainstream sports than people realize. He went on to name LeBron James and Tiger Woods as two sports icons who are allegedly using PEDs to give them a little boost. He also claimed to have the “same drug guy” as the Lakers star to add credibility to his allegations.

“If the world understood what LeBron did, like other basketball players will hear what LeBron does and go, ‘well, that doesn’t matter’. … If you knew what these performance enhancers did, then you would know why it does matter. We have the same drug guy, I know exactly what he’s going,” said Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen pinpointed EPO, which is meant for red blood cell stimulation for those with certain medical conditions such as kidney failure or anemia, as LeBron’s supposed drug of choice that he says keeps King James fresh up until the fourth quarter.

“EPO matters. It’s the reason LeBron takes it. It matters. … EPO increases your red blood cells, which gives you endurance so you can play all game long. It’s the king of performance enhancers.”

The big thing here, however, is that Chael Sonnen isn’t exactly the most reputable source. There’s no doubt LeBron James uses the cutting edge medical and physical treatments to keep his billion-dollar body fresh with age, but dipping his toes in PED use is a completely different category. With these serious allegations Sonnen is dropping in such a casual manner, it’s easy to take his word with a grain of salt.