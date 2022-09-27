‘We’re gonna shock the world’: RJ Barrett sends bold Knicks warning to rest of NBA

RJ Barrett is keeping spirits high ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season. The 22-year old star shared his high expectations for the Knicks at NBA Media Day, per Knicks Videos on Twitter.

“There is definitely extra motivation,” Barrett said. “Getting to taste what the playoffs is like and then falling short there, to not end up where we wanted to last year, I think this year we are coming with even more experience. Even more hungry. A lot of guys that have something to prove… myself included. I got everything to prove. We are really coming with that mindset. We’re gonna shock the world.”

RJ Barrett believes in the 2022-2023 Knicks. New York had lofty aspirations last year but ultimately fell short of the goal.

The Knicks have built a big 3 of sorts between RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Jalen Brunson. Brunson, who emerged as a star for the Dallas Mavericks last year, could be the turning point for this team. It will be interesting to see how all 3 players work together. But if they can develop chemistry with one another, New York might just “shock the world.”

It should be noted that New York still has questions worth answering on their roster.

RJ Barrett has continuously displayed development as a player over the past few seasons. He averaged a career high 20 points per game last year on 41 percent field goal shooting. He also averaged 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Knicks.

Barrett, who’s increased his scoring average by around 3 points in each of his first 3 years in the NBA, may be in line for a true breakthrough campaign if his progression continues into year 4.