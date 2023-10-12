The Vancouver Canucks started off the the NHL season in style, with an 8-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers, but head coach Rick Tocchet did not want to jump the gun regarding expectations this season after the game.

“Listen, it's one game,” Rick Tocchet said, via Josh Gold-Smith of theScore. “Obviously, everything went our way (Wednesday night), and I'm proud of the guys, but this is a long haul… I heard a couple guys with five minutes left say, and I told you guys, ‘We're not ordering rings around here.' It's one game. … We can feel good about it, but we've got to come back to Earth tomorrow.”

Brock Boeser scored four goals for the Canucks in the blowout over the Oilers. Brock Boeser is a long-term piece for the team as the Canucks try to rebound from a disappointing 2022-2023 season. Defenseman Tyler Myers said he believes the team has made progress ahead of this season.

“We've comee a long way (from last year),” Tyler Myers said, according to Gold-Smith. “Saying that, we know there's a lot more to go. But we're in a good place. Just given what's gone on since the start of September, coming into camp, and the way guys were preparing, it was nice to have (the) game go the way it did. We need to make sure we keep striving for a higher level.”

The Canucks play the Oilers again on Saturday, this time on the road. Another 8-1 victory is tough to ask for, but a win of any kind would be a refreshing start for the team coming off of a disappointing season.