After a strong showing at NXT Vengeance Day, Wes Lee is riding high. He took care of Dijak, one of his biggest, toughest opponents in the WWE universe today, in the opening match to retain his North American Championship and now can look forward to all of the opportunities NXT presents for him, be that a match against Tony D’Angelo or another superstar looking to elevate their name on the brand like, say, Tyler Bate, Axiom, or a debuting Karl Fredericks – or whatever his NXT name would be.

But Lee isn’t done. No, despite keeping his North American Championship reign alive at Vengeance Day, Lee still wants to get better at his craft and really become something special within the NXT and WWE Universe. Sitting down for an interview with Busted Open Radio, Lee pointed out how he can get harder, better, faster, and stronger moving forward.

“I would like to incorporate more technical skills,” said Lee via Fightful. “I am more of a high-flier, I have a bit of technical prowess, but it’s not to the level of say (Dean Malenko or Eddie Guerrero), guys that can put you down and grind you. I know how to do that, but knowing the quick nuances of how to quickly incapacitate someone to really grind somebody like that. It’s going to take some time to figure that out and it’s going to take more time getting in there with certain opponents and figuring out their nuances. I would like to add to my technical prowess. It’s hard for me to elevate my high flying because there’s not too much that I can’t really do. I do know what I need to work on, I’m not going to disclose every single one of those because I don’t want my opponents to know my downfall, but I will say my technical prowess can be leveled up a bit and the training I’m having right now is 100% helping with that. Coach (Steve) Corino has helped me out heavily with that, and I still very much connect with coach Terry Taylor. They both keep me locked in and focused on what I want to accomplish.”

Can Lee transcend the moniker of being a high-flier to become a well-rounded force in NXT? Or will his size forever put him into a certain box within the greater WWE Universe? Fans will find out soon enough, as it’s clear the former Rascal isn’t going away any time soon.

Wes Lee thinks Tony D needs to learn the meaning of help.

Immediately after securing the win over Dijak at Vengeance Day, Lee went to the back and right into an interview with McKenzie Mitchell, who asked him how it felt to wrestle in front of the NXT crowd after spending his entire run with the company working shows at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“That’s what I do,” Lee said. “The energy of the crowd allowed me to find what I needed. I’ll admit Dijak had me. He had broken me down to a point where I didn’t know if I could go on. But those people, I know what you heard them out there. The Wes Lee chants just manifested this energy that I didn’t know that I had. And I won, I mean, dubs is gonna be up all the time but this was special.”

Asked for his thoughts on Tony D’Angelo and “Stacks” Lorenzo coming out to “help” him in his match against Dijak, Lee was shocked to hear it characterized that way, as he didn’t feel much help during the match.

“They came out?” Lee asked. “What? They didn’t help me, all I felt was somebody push me to the ground. If they count that as helping, then they need to figure out the proper definition of help. Honestly, I think that they were just looking to more so just mess with Dijak. But hey, you don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. Right now, I walked out with the dub, and I’m walking home with my North American Championship, so I’m happy.”

Could Tony D be the next challenger for Lee’s North American Title? Or does he have his eyes on Dijak, who hasn’t exactly been friendly with since the man formerly known as T-Bar made his way back down to developmental for a Terminator-inspired character change? Either way, it’s clear Lee isn’t looking for help to keep his reign alive, especially when the help he’s receiving leads to him being pushed to the ground in the middle of a title match.