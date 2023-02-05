It was always going to be a tough ask for Wes Lee to retain his North American Championship at NXT Vengeance Day. Though Dijak is relatively new to the NXT Universe, at least in this incarnation, he’s a big, tough, monster of a man with nothing on his mind but securing the North American Championship and the opportunity to impose his will on the roster as a result.

Taking the ring immediately following a Charlotte Flair intro, Dijak set the tone early on with his strong strikes both in and outside of the ring, leading to seriously impressive babyface energy coming Lee’s away. He used that energy in a comeback attempt midway through the match, hitting punches, kicks, and eventually a very impressive bridge on the much taller opponent as the former Rascal did everything in his power to retain his championship.

Unfortunately, Lee couldn’t ride that momentum forever, and when things broke even on the outside, Lee had to turn to his bag of tricks to remain competitive, tricks that ultimately proved too little too late against Dijak. After getting in an admittedly impressive poisonrana, Dijak kicked out of Lee’s pin attempt and started taking over, locking up Lee in a hold before choking him near unconscious in the body scissors. While Lee eventually got to his feet and out of the hold, and kicked out of about a dozen pinning attempts from Dijak, in the end, the veteran star secured his brand of justice by placing Lee in a chair, locking him in with a broom and hitting a top rope maneuver on… Tony D’Angelo and “Stacks” Lorenzo? That’s right, Tony D interfered, Lee saw an opening, and after playing from behind all match, secured the win over Dijak as the fans looked on stunned. While Lee won’t be champion forever, his reign won’t end at Vengeance Day.