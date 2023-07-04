West Ham United manager David Moyes seems to have identified a potential replacement for Declan Rice. The club has made a transfer approach for Tyler Adams, reported by goal.com. The Hammers are in the market for a midfielder who can fill the void left by Rice's impending departure.

Adams, an American international, made his move to English football in the summer of 2022 when he joined Leeds United. Unfortunately, his debut season was cut short due to an injury, and Leeds suffered relegation from the Premier League. With Adams expected to leave Elland Road this transfer window, several clubs have expressed interest in securing his services. Notably, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, and Aston Villa have been linked with the midfielder. However, the Yorkshire Evening Post has now confirmed West Ham's interest in signing Adams.

As West Ham prepares to part ways with England international Rice in a reported £105 million ($133m) deal with Arsenal, finding suitable cover for the departing midfielder is crucial. In addition to Adams, the Hammers have also been linked with other midfield targets, including Juventus' Denis Zakaria, who spent the previous season on loan at Chelsea, and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

Adams, whose contract with Leeds runs until 2027, made 26 appearances across all competitions last season but is yet to score his first Premier League goal. His potential arrival at West Ham would provide Moyes with an energetic and versatile midfielder who can contribute both defensively and offensively.

As the transfer window progresses, West Ham will be aiming to secure a capable replacement for Declan Rice to ensure a smooth transition in the heart of their midfield. Tyler Adams' experience in the Premier League and his leadership qualities, showcased by captaining the United States at the recent World Cup, make him an appealing target for the Hammers.