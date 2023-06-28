Arsenal have submitted a new bid for West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

After seeing their second bid worth a total of £90 million ($115 million) rejected earlier this month, the Gunners have come back with an improved offer of £105 million ($134 million) per The Athletic's David Ornstein.

That figure is an initial fee of £100 million with an extra £5 million in add-ons. It would be a British transfer record should West Ham agree to the deal.

It comes a day after Manchester City saw their £90 million (£75 million plus £15 million in add-ons) offer swiftly rejected by the Hammers.

There is an expectation that this new offer from Arsenal, however, should be enough to seal a deal for Mikel Arteta's top summer target with West Ham previously said to be holding out for £100 million.

Rice has a year remaining on his West Ham deal.

However, the England international is widely expected to leave this summer after helping the club win the UEFA Europa Conference League earlier this month.

Following their triumph in Europe, West Ham chairman David Sullivan revealed Rice was all but set to leave and that he wouldn't be standing in his way should a suitable offer come in.

“I think it has to be,” Sullivan said. “We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.”

Arsenal have been the favorites to land Rice and the 24-year-old — who prefers to remain in London — is said to be a huge fan of Arteta's project.