By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The NFL has fined New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan a reportedly hefty amount of $50,000 for faking an injury in the Saints’ Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. The Saints have already released a statement in reaction to the NFL’s decision to fine Jordan, saying that the player was legitimately hurt in a particular portion of the contest that the league has put in question.

“The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening. Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”

Moreover, agent Doug Hendrickson retweeted the Saints’ statement and added a short but sharp callout to the NFL.

We are appealing the idiotic fine by @NFL what a joke- @camjordan94 more details to follow…. https://t.co/TD5KQhxnNl — Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) December 10, 2022

Apart from Jordan, other Saints personalities fined by the NFL over the fake injury allegations are position coach Ryan Nielsen and head coach Dennis Allen. All told, the Saints are said to have incurred a total of $350,000 in fines, which should burn a serious hole in the franchise’s pocket.