By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The New Orleans Saints have spoken. The Saints were fined $550 thousand by the NFL for allegations that defensive end Cam Jordan faked his injury in a Monday Night Football loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The Saints denied these allegations in the following statement, posted on the team’s Twitter account.

“The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening. Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”

The Saints flat-out denied these allegations from the NFL. The franchise said that Cam Jordan felt pain in his foot after a third down-play- and that the star defender received treatment from the medical staff.

New Orleans then said that MRI results revealed that Jordan sustained a mid-foot sprain in his left foot.

The Saints plan to appeal their fines.

The Saints were fined after the NFL reportedly said camera angles revealed coaches directing Jordan to go down.

The league concluded that this was an effort to slow down the Buccaneers’ comeback effort.

But the Saints clearly disagree. This will be a fascinating situation to monitor.