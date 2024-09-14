Outside of adding Jaylon Tyson to their roster this summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers are running it back next season. According to multiple league sources, the Cavs' final move heading into training camp was to lock up defensive stalwart Isaac Okoro to a three-year, $38 million contract with $33 million guaranteed. Okoro was the last restricted free agent left on the free agency market, and after generating interest from the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets, per sources, the former fifth-overall pick elected to stay in Cleveland.

Last season, Okoro averaged a career-best 9.4 points per game on 49.0% shooting. While the counting stats might not be the flashiest, Okoro has embraced a role with the Cavs as the team's best perimeter defender. Looking ahead, Okoro will now serve as Cleveland's de facto lockdown defender and have more offensive opportunities under new Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson. Atkinson's emphasis on spacing can allow Okoro to thrive with room to attack the basket. Hopefully, Okoro's scoring numbers are similar to last season's, if not better than they already were.

But with Okoro locked into a new deal with Cleveland, what does it mean for the future of Cavs basketball? Should the team have looked to trade Okoro this offseason and upgrade their roster elsewhere? Well, comparing Okoro's current playstyle and his new contract to another NBA defensive dynamo should excite fans about what's next for Cleveland.

What can Isaac Okoro evolve into with the Cavs?

One source compared Okoro's extension to what Josh Hart signed with the New Orleans Pelicans. While Okoro doesn't have the nose for rebounding like Hart, the comparison makes sense. Neither player is a deadly outside shooter. However, they can still score a handful of points per game whenever the ball is in their hands. But either player is also comfortable without the ball in their hands. They probably prefer that since Hart and Okoro's calling card is defense, where they both dominate.

But with an emphasis on three-point shooting around Okoro, Cleveland could have a Hart-like player on their hands next season. Under Atkinson's guidance and planning, Okoro has a ton of upside as a player. He adds intrigue with his finishing in transition, playmaking potential, and efficient 3-point shooting. That's the perfect blend of what the Cavs need from a bench player. While everything won't click right away for Okoro, the potential is there again. All that potential can lead to even more winning, which Okoro and Cleveland want to achieve next season.

In the end, Okoro isn't a starter on a championship-caliber team and doesn't need to be on this current Cavs roster. Playing as a seventh man in the rotation and serving as a defensive specialist looks to be his calling card, and now, he's being paid for that role. Okoro will be a difference-maker for Cleveland at times this upcoming season. If he continues to level up under Atkinson, there's much more potential to make lineups featuring starters and reserves even more frustrating for opponents.