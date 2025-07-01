The top overall pick in the NBA Draft is usually the best talent out of the draft class. While the potential is sky high, these prospects also face heavy pressure to become a franchise-altering player. This year, that burden went to Cooper Flagg, who the Dallas Mavericks selected with the first overall pick at the 2025 NBA Draft. But despite the burden, a handful of which have become some of the greatest players in NBA history. Here are the 10 greatest No. 1 overall picks in the NBA, ranked.

10. Kyrie Irving – 2011

Kyrie Irving solidified himself as an elite point guard with handles that can only be matched by a select few. Irving did become one of the most successful top overall picks, especially after helping the Cleveland Cavaliers secure the 2016 NBA championship thanks to his clutch three-point basket in the deciding Game 7.

9. Allen Iverson – 1996

Allen Iverson was responsible for injecting some excitement back into the Philadelphia 76ers in the late '90s and the early '00s. Regarded as one of the most influential players of the game, thanks to his expressive personality coupled with his killer crossover, Iverson established himself as an elite guard after taking MVP honors in 2001. In the same year, he also led the Sixers all the way to the NBA Finals.

8. David Robinson – 1987

Although unlike the usual first overall picks, the San Antonio Spurs had to wait for David Robinson to finish his obligations with the U.S. Navy. Fortunately, the wait was worth it. The top overall pick of the 1987 NBA Draft quickly made his presence felt, elevating the Spurs into a threat in the Western Conference. Robinson eventually helped San Antonio win a pair of NBA titles.

7. Oscar Robertson – 1960

Back in the day, triple-doubles were a rarity. However, for Oscar Robertson, he was certainly way ahead of his time as a polished all-around player. The No. 1 pick of the 1960 NBA Draft cemented his legacy after taking MVP honors in 1964. It's worth noting that he was also the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in a regular season.

6. Hakeem Olajuwon – 1984

In hindsight, the Houston Rockets passing on Michael Jordan at the 1984 NBA Draft, perhaps the best NBA Draft ever, and opting to select Hakeem Olajuwon with the top overall pick might raise some eyebrows.

However, although Jordan ended up with more championships, Olajuwon did carve out a back-to-back of his own with the Rockets and was at the time widely considered the best player coming out of college that year. Known as the architect of the iconic Dream Shake, Olajuwon certainly revolutionized the finesse game for big men thanks to his unmatched footwork at the post.

5. Tim Duncan – 1997

While the Spurs certainly got the fruits of their first overall pick at the 1987 NBA Draft with Robinson, the franchise enjoyed another when they selected Tim Duncan 10 years later. The 1997 top overall pick certainly didn't disappoint as Duncan became the final piece of the championship puzzle. The Big Fundamental emerged as a certified star who carried the franchise to five NBA championships while also earning back-to-back MVP honors.

There's not a lot of big men who commanded plenty of respect down low like Shaquille O'Neal. The Big Diesel was made the No. 1 pick by the Orlando Magic at the 1992 NBA Draft. Although he failed to win gold in Orlando, Shaq found championship success with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, capped off by a three-peat with the Purple and Gold.

3. Magic Johnson – 1979

Magic Johnson was one of the most influential figures that made basketball a popular sport globally today. Selected with the first overall pick at the 1979 NBA Draft by the Lakers, Johnson quickly became the face of the Showtime era. The Michigan State standout saw his college success translate well into the NBA, earning three NBA MVP honors, five NBA championships, and three Finals MVPs. He was a 6-foot-9 point guard that ultimately opened the doors for position-less basketball.

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 1969

Equipped with the iconic sky hook, it was easy to see why the Milwaukee Bucks were high on UCLA prospect Lew Alcindor, who eventually changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He quickly made his presence felt in the NBA, winning the first of his six NBA championships and the first of his two Finals MVPs in his sophomore season.

1. LeBron James – 2003

Throughout NBA history, it's hard to think of another prospect that has lived up to tremendous hype like LeBron James has done. Coming out of high school, James proved his doubters wrong by cementing a legacy that has validated his case as the GOAT of the sport. The top pick of the 2003 NBA Draft eventually won four NBA titles, Finals MVPs, and NBA MVPs. But more importantly, The King belongs in a class of its own, especially after surpassing Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.