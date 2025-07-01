The Los Angeles Lakers' 2025 offseason is not going very well. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka entered the free-agency period with one goal: sign a center to put alongside Luka Doncic. However, he and Los Angeles could not convince a big man to join their team on Monday night, watching centers go to teams all around the league.

The Lakers went through last season with Jaxson Hayes at center. After trading for Doncic at the trade deadline, Los Angeles enjoyed a dominant second half of the season despite their lack of talent on the interior.

However, their lack of size came back to haunt them in the postseason. Minnesota Timberwolves center Ruby Gobert had a 20-20 in Game 5 to eliminate the Lakers in the first round.

With Doncic's potential extension looming, Pelinka and the front office have their work cut out for them. However, they do not want to sign a deal that affects their 2027 cap space. The Lakers could have a max slot available to offer to the premier free agents in two years. Compared to a rather weak 2025 class, the 2027 free-agency period could change the landscape of the league.

For a team built around superstars, the 2027 offseason could make or break the next era of basketball in Los Angeles. Here are three superstars the Lakers could target with their max slot in the summer of 2027.

While his immediate future remains unknown, Antetokounmpo will be the best player available in 2027 if he does not sign an extension. The two-time MVP has not won any hardware in a couple of seasons but is just as dominant as he has ever been. The Milwaukee Bucks are trying everything they can to keep their superstar, but they might be out of resources.

In order to make space for Myles Turner's contract, the Bucks waived Antetokounmpo's All-Star teammate, Damian Lillard. The Greek Freak was reportedly upset with the move, reopening the door for him to make a trade request. Regardless of what happens, the team Antetokounmpo finds himself on will try their best to get him to sign a long-term deal.

If he refuses and wants to test the waters in 2027, the Lakers are one of many teams lined up to make an offer. Antetokounmpo is the perfect player to put alongside Doncic. Offensively, they would be a fearsome pick-and-roll duo while the former Defensive Player of the Year can erase any mistakes his co-star makes on the defensive end.

The New York Knicks look ready to contend for the top spot in the Eastern Conference for the next couple of seasons. After coming two wins short of the NBA Finals, Karl-Anthony Towns and Co. are ready to run it back, even if they are still looking for a head coach. The 7-footer was a big part of New York's success after the Minnesota Timberwolves traded him away last offseason.

Even amid rumors that the Knicks could shake things up, Towns is a big piece of the Knicks' future. However, there is no telling what the league could look like in two seasons.

When Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton come back from their torn Achilles, the Eastern Conference will become just as competitive as the West. That could result in the Knicks deciding that Towns is not worth whatever his next contract would be in 2027.

Towns is not as good of a fit alongside Doncic, but he gives the Lakers much more offensive flexibility. He remains a marksman from 3-point range for a big man and has improved his ball-handling skills over the last couple of seasons. He is three years older than Doncic is, but his game has a better chance to age gracefully when compared to Antetokounmpo's.

The Cleveland Cavaliers took advantage of Donovan Mitchell's exit from the Utah Jazz back in 2022. However, his arrival has not propelled the Cavaliers past the second round of the postseason yet. While some of his team's struggles can be attributed to injuries to his costars, the pressure on Mitchell only grows after each postseason ends.

Donovan Mitchell will be in the middle of his prime in 2027 and have his choice of suitors if the Cavaliers cannot get him to sign a new contract. His scoring prowess and playoff dominance is attractive to every contender needing help on the perimeter. Despite his failures in the playoffs throughout his career, Mitchell is still one of the best shooting guards the NBA has to offer.

Mitchell's value alongside Doncic is much different than Towns or Antetokounmpo. Instead of giving his point guard a lob target, Mitchell can relieve Doncic of offensive responsibility. He is a capable ball-handler and pick-and-roll operator, and he can get his own shot when plays break. His ability to play off the ball also fits like a glove alongside a point guard like Doncic.