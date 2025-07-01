The Portland Trail Blazers returned from the 2025 NBA Draft with one of the most surprising picks. In what has turned out to be a polarizing move, the Trail Blazers initially traded down from the No.11 pick after a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

It brought them the No. 16 pick, alongside a 2028 first-rounder via Orlando, a 2027 second-round pick via Atlanta, and a 2028 second-rounder via Sacramento. Portland then drafted Chinese Basketball Association star Yang Hansen with the No. 16 pick, making him just the third player of his nationality to join the NBA.

While the selection was initially met with skepticism, the Trail Blazers have scouted Yang since 2023, and not only returned from the draft with their man, but also useful assets for the future.

Portland return with Yang Hansen, multiple future picks from 2025 NBA Draft

Yang had initially broken through at the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup. While he may be a name completely alien to most NBA fans, Yang Hansen has been viewed as one of the most impressive prospects to come out of China since a certain Yao Ming.

He initially made the Qingdao Eagles senior team as an 18-year-old and has continuously impressed ever since. Last season in the CBA, he averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game, per NBA.com. Hansen also shot a very impressive 58% from the field and earned both All-Star and All-CBA honors, his second in a row.

He was also the CBA defensive player of the year last season and has already made an impact at the international stage as well. He previously represented the China U19 team at the 2023 U19 Youth World Cup Basketball Tournament, and made his senior team debut back in February 2024.

A two-way center who joins a team already loaded in his position, fans had questioned whether Portland were right in drafting him. However, Hansen has continued to impress ever since breaking out and his athleticism, despite his his 7-foot-3 wingspan and 9-foot standing reach make him a tantalizing prospect.

Not only did Portland acquire a player they liked and had scouted for a considerable time, but they also did so while moving back in the draft and acquiring future assets. Hansen’s huge upside, alongside the three draft picks that Portland was able to get, means that the Trail Blazers have little to lose and everything to gain from their 2025 NBA Draft strategy.

While the team did forego other major prospects in their bid to draft the Chinese international, Hansen may as well be looked as a major steal in the years to come. He becomes only the third Chinese star after the likes of Yao Ming and Yi Jianlian.

The Trail Blazers clearly see the player as a commanding prospect, and the assets they acquire make him a successful draft pick, as things stand.

Grade: A