The Cleveland Cavaliers' main focus this offseason has been keeping their roster intact in an effort to finally reach their full potential. That mission is carrying on full speed ahead, following the team's latest move. The Cavs and forward Isaac Okoro have come to terms on a three-year, 38 million contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The former top-five draft pick has always been defined by his stalwart perimeter defense, but he made strides on the offensive end last season. Okoro scored 9.4 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from behind the 3-point line. After what felt like an eternal swim in the NBA free agency pool, Cavs fans will be pleased to see him return home.

That scenario did not seem plausible at one point, as the front office renewed their commitment to Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The fit continues to make sense for Okoro and Cleveland, though, something that both parties were apparently aware of during negotiations.

By making a decent-sized investment in the young 3-and-D wing, the Cavaliers are essentially admitting that other sacrifices will have to be made in the future. Caris LeVert's long-term future with the franchise is uncertain, but with training camp less than a month away, the roster now seems to be set for new head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Cavaliers hope to put it all together in 2024-25

Given that the Cavs' makeup is basically the same, many will wonder if there is much room for growth on this team. Another second-round exit in the playoffs would surely be seen as a disappointment after Mitchell's contract extension, and yet, the path to an Eastern Conference Finals is shrouded by trees in the form of the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

The Cavaliers' promise is evident, but can they pull together and make it through all the brush during the 2024-25 season? President of basketball operations Koby Altman is trusting that they have the resources and manpower to knock down the timber that stands in their way of a long awaited breakthrough.

NBA fans should remember how dangerous this squad looked for much of last winter, despite being plagued by injuries. The knee injury Donovan Mitchell sustained at the end of February greatly slowed the Cavs' momentum and subsequently dampened much of the excitement surrounding them. Though, their problems extend beyond health.

Mitchell and backcourt mate Darius Garland need more help on offense, specifically from top-notch defensive center Evan Mobley. Isaac Okoro may be asked to shoulder more of the responsibilities as well. He should be more than willing to do just that now that he has a new contract.

And if he is capable of providing those crucial reinforcements, on both ends of the floor, then perhaps the Cavaliers' faith in their team will finally be validated.