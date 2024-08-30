The New Orleans Pelicans held their first players-only training camp since acquiring star guard Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. It was just NBPA President CJ McCollum and the crew out in California. Now players have a few weeks to rest and knock out marketing obligations before reconvening with Willie Green's staff in Nashville. There is plenty to look forward to, including a slimmed-down Zion Williamson.

New Orleans has to find a replacement for Naji Marshall and ways to make Brandon Ingram work in this offense. Those are just two situations to be sorted out before the regular season starts. Can Yves Missi, Karlo Matkovic, or Trey Jemison seize the moment? Will Jordan Hawkins, Jose Alvarado, or Antonio Reeves run the reserves?

Again, it was a players-only invite list in Laguna Beach. However, the following hypothetical five-on-five King of the Court battles would have gone a long way in revealing both individual and collective weaknesses.

Young Bloods vs. Old Heads

Movies, books, and video games have worlds built around the battle between the old guard and the new generation. It's a tale as old as time. This would be a great tone-setter to introduce the new guys to the locker room without risking major injury.

The longest two-tenured Pelicans, Williamson and Ingram, can watch from the sidelines, waiting for the next game with the always-amped-up Jose Alvarado.

Team 1: Hawkins, Reeves, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Matkovic, Missi

Hawkins, Reeves, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Matkovic, Missi Team 2: Murray, McCollum, Javonte Green, Malcolm Hill, Theis

Murray, McCollum, Javonte Green, Malcolm Hill, Theis Next up: Alvarado, Malcolm Cain, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Jemison

Alvarado, Malcolm Cain, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Jemison Lessons learned: How to loosen up within a new group dynamic. Chemistry cannot be overlooked by any NBA Finals contender.

Best Five vs. Bench Five

The biggest question going into the season right now concerns the center position. Four of the starters are known. It's the fifth that needs to be found sooner rather than later.

Will Green start without Murphy, a traditional center, or both? The Pelicans have deployed Jones at the five in spurts. Could that be the opening every night?

Team 1: Murray, McCollum, Ingram, Williamson, Jones

Murray, McCollum, Ingram, Williamson, Jones Team 2: Alvarado, Green, Murphy, Robinson-Earl, Jemison

Alvarado, Green, Murphy, Robinson-Earl, Jemison Next up: Hawkins, Reeves, Matt Ryan, Matkovic, Missi

Hawkins, Reeves, Matt Ryan, Matkovic, Missi Lessons learned: How the first five handle playing without a traditional starting center is going to be a huge topic going into training camp. Murphy and Alvarado leading the second unit with solid rebounders will be a test. Jemison would bring a bit more muscle. The Summer League squad will have to start at the bottom of the depth chart. The Pelicans will learn where that first unit is weak with a little prodding.

Second Line vs. Bench Mob

New Orleans has plenty of depth. The Pelicans have been lauded as one of the deepest teams in the NBA for several seasons now. Willie Green and the coaching staff need clarity on the depth chart though.

Will Hawkins beat out Alvarado, or be pressed by Antonio Reeves? Letting the guys who go into games with warmups on should spice up this race to 21.

Team 1: Alvarado, Reeves, Robinson-Earl, Matkovic, Missi

Alvarado, Reeves, Robinson-Earl, Matkovic, Missi Team 2: Hawkins, Cain, Green, Ryan, Jemison

Hawkins, Cain, Green, Ryan, Jemison Next up: McCollum, Hill, Jones, Murphy, Theis

McCollum, Hill, Jones, Murphy, Theis Lessons learned: If Hawkins can't handle Alvarado's pressure, there is no way Green can give him the keys to the offense with the game in doubt. The same goes for which big man wants the rebound more than the others. McCollum, Jones, and Murphy get more reps together to see how the team needs to look. Williamson, Murray, and Ingram should never be off the court at the same time, when healthy. These lineups are more about contingency plans.

CJ McCollum coming off the bench

Speaking of planning ahead, the writing seems to be on the wall for one respected veteran. McCollum's streak of starting games is likely coming to an end this season. This five-on-five run is the best way to get a look at how the rotations should operate once the subs start checking in.

Team 1: Murray, Jones, Ingram, Williamson, Murphy

Murray, Jones, Ingram, Williamson, Murphy Team 2: Alvarado, McCollum, Green, Matkovic, Jemison

Alvarado, McCollum, Green, Matkovic, Jemison Next up: Hawkins, Reeves, Ryan, Robinson-Earl, Missi

Hawkins, Reeves, Ryan, Robinson-Earl, Missi Lessons learned: McCollum still needs to work off the ball with Alvarado. Going against the best defensive backcourt duo in the world will help sharpen the knives. There will be lots of missed shots to chase as everyone shakes off some of the summer's offensive rust. Well, unless Matkovic is ready for big minutes as a Larry Nance Jr. replacement.

Pelicans' All-Stars get all the attention

Williamson and Ingram need to learn how to best work with each other, not force Willie Green to stagger minutes. There is no better way to test their two-man game than to throw them to the wolves with expected role players using the Point Zion strategy. Jones and Murphy can focus on defense and rebounding in this setup.

Team 1: Williamson, Hawkins, Ingram, Matkovic, Missi

Williamson, Hawkins, Ingram, Matkovic, Missi Team 2: Murray, McCollum, Jones, Murphy, Jemison

Murray, McCollum, Jones, Murphy, Jemison Next up: Alvarado, Reeves, Ryan, Robinson-Earl, Theis

Alvarado, Reeves, Ryan, Robinson-Earl, Theis Lessons learned: Williamson has slimmed down this summer. Will bullying defenders be as easy this season? Jemison can make a case for the starting job by stopping Williamson at the rim.

The California training camp should be a breeze for the most part. Going through the paces to ramp up for the regular season is a slow process. New Orleans still has to wait until late October for the Smoothie King Center to host an NBA game. That is plenty of time for the Pelicans to work on several lineup configurations. Which works best over 82 games remains to be seen.

Still, there is much to learn from some funky matchups before hitting the beach. Then the friendly arguments of which five-on-five matchups were most fun can begin. Learning how to hang out regardless of the game's outcome is another goal as the team gets through the week.