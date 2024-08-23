In the world of professional basketball, where intensity and competition can often overshadow camaraderie, Trey Jemison has stood out as a beacon of positivity on every squad. The newest addition to the New Orleans Pelicans, Jemison is not just known for his towering presence on the court but also for his infectious optimism and gentle demeanor. At 6-foot-10, 260 pounds he might be a giant in stature but his heart and spirit are even larger.

ClutchPoints got to chat with the Big Easy's big man about everything from Pelicans predictions, country music, playing one-on-one games against Mom, and the expected on-court role next to Zion Williamson. The GOAT of Hoover High School still beams with pride when thinking back on being the school’s first 1,000-point scorer and a two-time all-state team honoree. The love of the game goes back even further, basically to the first time Jemison touched a ball.

“I fell in love with the game when I was like six or seven. My mom used to play with me in the driveway growing up, and I always loved it,” explained Jemison. “Then playing little leagues through high school, man it was crazy. I went to three high schools around Birmingham, Alabama. But when it became special, going to Homewood and that feeling of winning, you know what I'm saying, it is unlike any other feeling in the world. I just fell in love with it for real.”

With the Pelicans lacking a true top-20 caliber talent at the center position, Jemison has a significant opportunity to play meaningful minutes this season. It all starts with a voluntary California training camp before the team's official drill sessions in Nashville. His defensive prowess and ability to control the boards make him a valuable asset for the team. Moreover, his work ethic and positive attitude ensure continued development and high-level contributions regardless of playing time.

Credit Jemison's parents for those traits among many others.

“She can still probably swat my shot if she wanted to,” Jemison joked. “Being serious, she got me a little still in high school. Up until I was about 15, that is when mom could not stop me anymore.”

A professional pathway was never taken for granted. Even after some standout seasons at UAB, Jemison knew there was still a mountain of work ahead to make it in the modern game.

“You pray about things and want to accomplish goals, but it wasn't until last year with the chance to play Summer League. That is when I knew I had a chance of being a pro. To be honest, even in my collegiate days it was like I'm a good player, but did not quite have the skill set or body movements to be an NBA-level pro.”

Credit the coaches along the way for not letting Jemison just coast on God-given talent alone.

“I had so many great coaches along the way. Sidney Ball, an assistant at UAB, blessed my life in more ways than I can count. That man kept me sane throughout the process. Even after I left UAB, he answered those calls to help me as a man, a Christian, and a basketball player.”

The list goes on as Jemison is just the kind of guy who builds up a strong backing corner.

“Andy Kennedy helped me out. Brad Brownell taught me so much about the mindset of being a basketball player. I've been blessed with some great coaches like TJ Saint, my G-League coach in Birmingham. I tell you that man blessed me with so much just in knowledge of how to be a pro, it was big time.”

Despite the challenges of going undrafted, the beloved big man never had to stray too far from home for opportunities. Jemison's time with the Birmingham Squadron allowed him to stay close to his roots while honing his skills. A 23-game audition with the Memphis Grizzlies gave the Pelicans enough confidence to call up their former G-Leaguer to a two-way deal.

Trey Jemison jostling for playing time

Jemison's NBA dreams almost got caught up in the NIL-era distractions.

“To be honest, I wanted to be the superstar,” Jemison confessed. “I wanted to be the best player on the team. I went to Andy with the idea of transferring to get some of that NIL money man. He said, ‘Trey, don't go anywhere and be a primary scorer. You are not going to be the man on any team right now. It's just not how it works.”

It took some tough admissions for Jemison to see the light.

“The game is played differently,” he stated. “I'm not a shooter, not a phenomenal scorer (at the NBA level). Andy said, ‘But that's okay. Be what you are: A big body presence who can stop anybody in the paint, who can run the court and block shots. Be that version of you and you'll be okay.”

“Every time he tells me this he is right,” Jemison added. “I'm not going to be the primary scorer anyway, let me just do my job to the best of my ability. And AK, told me, I promise y'all before I made it to the league, he's like, you can make you can be a pro doing that type of stuff. So going into my grad year at UAB, I locked in to just set the best screens, get every rebound, block every shot. Play hard, stuff like that. And it all worked out.”

There was a bit of a waiting period though. The Washington Wizards only gave Jemison two games before being cut loose. The injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies had more minutes to give to a prospect and Jemison ran with the opportunity.

“When I got my shot in Memphis, I was not going in there trying to force anything. I end up getting double-doubles and 20-point games off of making the right reads, rolling hard, catching lobs, and putting back offensive rebounds,” he detailed. “Those little things guys don't want to do, I mean, I'm elite at. I'm blessed to say that. I'm a leader. I'm going to get dirty for those extra points. That's the job for me.”

Zion Williamson second-strongest on Pelicans?

Every dream does not become a reality without hard work. Every dream job, well, it’s a job. Being a professional requires a certain process and at the NBA level, that fuel burns at a higher temperature. That was a realization Jemison had early on.

“I've always been the weight room guy,” Jemison boasted. “That's that junkie in me. The weight room is mandatory, especially, like, to be honest, I'm an undersized five-man at 6-10. Lots of these guys out here are seven foot. Chet (Holmgren), (Victor Wembanyama), and I played with Zach Edey who is literally 7-foot-5. I have to go be strong as a bull just go compete with these guys.”

Talking with one NBA scout, we joked about how Jemison might finally be on a team where he is the second-strongest person in the locker room. It turns out Zion Williamson will not get to claim that title so easily.

“We will see about that second part,” Jemison replied slyly. “I don't know about second. Me and Zion had some time together last year and he helped in so many ways…”

One situation that might call for an arm wrestling contest to settle the score? The pregame soundtrack.

“Yea this is terrible but I'm a country boy,” admitted Jemison. “So Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan's Something in the Orange has been on repeat. Throw in some Luke Combs and some gospel music. Kirk Franklin, Todd Dulaney, stuff like that.”

Or it could be over the in-flight movie…

“The best movie ever made by man is The Dark Knight. One of the first spots I hit in New Orleans was the comic book store.”

Or perhaps…

“I've been playing a little NCAA Football 2025, a little Fortnite, a little Red Dead Redemption…”

Passing the time 'til gameday

It could be over food. New Orleans is known the world over for its culinary offerings but Jemison is still trying to find some local spots to satisfy a Birmingham-sized BBQ craving.

“I'm a huge barbecue fan,” Jemison chuckled. “I really need to find a good rib spot. I don't know that many. Last year down here training I was dead broke so I was eating from the team cafe every day.”

Getting further off the court, Jemison is known for his community involvement and his genuine interest in the well-being of others more than gaming streams. Whether it’s visiting local schools, participating in charity events, or simply taking the time to connect with fans, Jemison’s kindness and humility shine through.

“During my time at UAB, I had a non-profit for mentoring middle schoolers and elementary kids. I loved it so much but came to a point where I wasn't in Birmingham enough to help run the organization. I love giving back to kids,” Jemison mentioned. “My mom is a teacher and I've seen how she's blessed so many lives. I'm the same type of way. And just being able to help it was saying those type of kids because they look up to us so much I'm big about that.”

Still, the need for some peaceful, relaxing downtime before the season starts usually calls for one thing.

“I like to go fishing. I love catfishing but whatever I can get hooked.”

New Orleans has another fisherman from Alabama on the roster? That has worked out well for the Pelicans before. There might be one problem EVP David Griffin overlooked when putting together this roster.

“If me and Herb Jones get in a boat we may not come back,” Jemison laughed. “We'll be gone all day. He's my guy. A great man to give up a number like that. Just a down-to-earth guy. He is a great teammate and an even better person.”

But is the next meal on the newly-extended to a $55 million deal Jones? That depends on who has the better day fishing. Jemison does not have long to enjoy the sunshine though. Training camp in Tennessee is just around the corner. Getting caught up in the outside noise about possibly being named the starting center is the least of his worries. Getting better every day and sticking around for a few seasons are the main goals.

“(Being an NBA starter) would be a blessing,” he smiled. “But man, I'm so grateful because sometimes you get things so fast you're not grateful for it. You don't understand how valuable it is. But I've been there, man. I've been on that G-League bench. I've sat down injured before and been through every part of the process, including not getting my name called on draft night.”

“Every game with one team is an interview for 29 others. Just play your best basketball. Wherever God puts you is going to be alright,” Jemison noted. “And look at me now, back in New Orleans on a two-way you know so it's been a blessing for me. (New Orleans) is a unique opportunity. So many guys want to be in my position, and it's like, ‘Hey, I'm blessed to be here, so I want to enjoy every moment.' Also work hard to stay here, right?”