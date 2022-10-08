What to look for in Amazon Prime Video for October 2022

The month of October presents a ton of new and exciting films and tv shows to choose from. With a strong collection of memorable performances and creative new adventures coming to Amazon Prime Video, there definitely won’t be a shortage of features to binge. In the midst of several additions to the popular streaming platform, we’ll be discussing what the best watches will be for the month of October. So with that, let’s now discuss what to look for on Prime Video this month.

Amazon Prime Video in October 2022

1. The Outfit

Starring Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance, this sheik and slick thriller follows Leonard (Rylance) an English tailor who designs suits on London’s famous Savile Row. Using his wits, patience, and street smarts, Leonard must outlast a group of relentless mobsters to survive the night. This film had another strong showing from Rylance with a killer twist in the final moments that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat. If you’re seeking a fresh new crime caper then this Amazon Original is an absolute must.

2. The Northman

After his mother is kidnapped and his father is brutally murdered by his uncle, Amleth grows up to be a fearless Viking warrior who raids Slavic villages. In search of vengeance and aiming to keep his vow since childhood, Amleth finds himself on a quest to take down his uncle, save his mother, and avenge his father. With a leading performance from Alexander Skarsgard and some epic battle sequences all throughout, this is new addition to Prime Video is an adrenaline rush not to be missed.

3. LOTR: The Rings of Power

In this exciting prequel to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, LOTR: The Rings of Power takes you on an unpredictable journey through middle earth. Taking place thousands of years prior to its predecessors, this fun new show recounts an era where kingdoms were built, alliances were forged, and empires collapsed. From the dark forests to the misty mountains and beyond, there’s no doubt that each episode will fill you with joy while introducing you to some mysterious new characters in the process.

4. The Peripheral

From the writers behind Westworld comes a mind-blowing new epic about a future altered by technology and one woman’s discovery to an alternate reality that leads her on a wild ride. While looking to live an entirely different lifestyle, Flynne Fisher also finds herself seeing a dark future she desperately wants to avoid. With world’s colliding and an out of mind experience taking her all over, Fisher searches for a secret connection. For a sci-fi fantasy that’s bound to light up the big screen, The Peripheral most certainly won’t disappoint and should be on your list for what to watch in October if it isn’t already.

Overall, there’s no shortage of killer flicks and stellar shows to check out on Prime Video this month, but these four new additions certainly take the cake and should be the talk of the network. Even in the midst of Thursday Night Football stealing all the buzz, these shows and movies will make the well-known streaming service even more worthwhile. Regardless, these are four must-watches that you should definitely be considering for Amazon Prime Video October 2022. So if you haven’t already added any of these to your watchlist, there’s no better time than the present.