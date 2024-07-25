As the draft class that brought generational superstars like Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, and John Stockton to the NBA, there was a lot of talent in the 1984 NBA Draft. But we can all agree the biggest star of them all was the player who fell to the third pick by the name of Michael Jordan. But whatever happened to the player picked just before him? When the Portland Trail Blazers picked 7-foot-1 center Sam Bowie as the second overall pick, it seemed like the perfect fit for the Blazers at the time. However, his career was met with injuries and a better future in another sport.

Sam Bowie's rise to fame

Back in his college days in Kentucky, Bowie was already marred by injuries. Despite showing immense potential on the defensive end, his body struggled to keep up. In his sophomore year, Bowie broke his left tibia which caused him to miss two years. By his senior season, he did get healthy in time for scouts to give him a second look.

Despite the early red flags, the Trail Blazers needed a big man to pair with shooting guard Clyde Drexler. In his rookie season, Bowie showed promise. He averaged a near double-double, 2.7 blocks, and most importantly, played 76 games. However, his second season was a different story.

Injuries began to haunt Bowie for the rest of his career

While Michael Jordan was becoming the greatest basketball player of all time, Bowie continued struggling with injuries.

After going up for a rebound with his teammate Jerome Kersey, once Bowie landed his left tibia broke, causing him to miss the rest of the 1985-1986 season. The following season, Bowie only played five games because he fractured his other tibia after attempting a hook shot. The surgery required three screws to keep the bone together, but an error in the procedure resulted in another surgery which eventually caused him to miss two years. His injuries got so bad that Bowie was diagnosed with a hairline fracture of his right tibia from doing warmups.

Despite the setbacks, Bowie continued to make several comebacks over his 10-year career. After the Blazers, he'd have stints with the New Jersey Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

He showed flashes of his potential and eventually finished his career averaging 10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. Respectable numbers, but when you're the player picked ahead of Jordan, those numbers aren't enough.

Life after basketball for the man picked ahead of Michael Jordan

After retiring from basketball in 1995, Bowie found success in an entirely different arena. He turned his attention to harness racing, a passion he developed during his days in Kentucky.

In harness racing, Bowie found a second chance to excel. He became a well-regarded figure in the sport, earning accolades and enjoying a fruitful career. In retrospect, the story of Sam Bowie is a complex one. While he may never escape the shadow of being the player picked over Michael Jordan, Bowie's journey is a testament that if you can overcome adversity, you can still find success in other places.