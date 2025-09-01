With nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard back to his original home with the Portland Trail Blazers, it feels as though he's picking up where he last left off with a young team in need of a leader. He's every bit of confident to take this team to the next level and it's obvious Lillard will show love back to the city he knows best. At his latest Formula Zero Elite basketball camp, hoopers were gifted his unreleased Adidas Dame X sneakers.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Damian Lillard was traded back to Portland from Milwaukee following his disappointing departure due to injury. Nevertheless, Lillard has kept a positive attitude and with this return, he'll be looking to cement his legacy as one of the best Trail Blazers to ever play the game.

In establishing his own Formula Zero Elite Camp, Lillard gets a chance to share his knowledge with the younger generation of hoopers. In return, the players received Lillard's newest Dame X signatures in a PE (player exclusive) colorway.

Formula Zero Elite Camp x Adidas Dame X PE

Article Continues Below

Damian Lillard blessed players in his Formula Zero Elite Camp with new adidas Dame X PE 🧪 pic.twitter.com/Z1Ccrv4eJN — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 17, 2025

All players invited to Damian Lillard's Formula Zero Elite Camp this year exclusively received a pair of Adidas Dame X shoes, should Adidas make these a general release? 🔥🏀 📸: @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/Qd8aqIVhJK — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) August 16, 2025



“I want to make an impact. To build a community of authentic and driven people who do things differently. Who don't skip steps, whos confidence is real, who look out for each other, and who don't take no for an answer. Who follows the formula.” Lillard said of his camp.

The exclusive Adidas Dame X arrived in a striking Watermelon colorway, accented with silver streaks along the aerodynamic uppers. The shoes came with vibrant green laces and the Formula Zero logo stitched onto the ankle collar. In terms of a public release, don't expect these to come anytime soon as they should remain exclusive to participants of the camp.