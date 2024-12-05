Sustained excellence is one of the hardest things to do in the NBA and being around for one franchise for more than five years these days is even harder. Kemba Walker was able to achieve both during the prime of his career with the Charlotte Hornets before injuries derailed his career.

Kemba Walker's path to becoming a household name in the NBA

Walker first captured the attention of the national media during his junior season at UConn. Despite being a bit undersized for his position standing at just 6 feet tall, he was never fazed. He led the nation in scoring during the 2010-2011 season, averaging 23.5 points per game. He'd then orchestrate one of the most unforgettable runs in NCAA history that resulted in a national title. Once he made it official that he was going to enter the NBA, Walker wasn't short on possible suitors. In the end, he'd be taken with the 9th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Hornets. From there, he'd become the cornerstone of a rebuilding franchise.

Over eight seasons in Charlotte, Walker developed into one of the league’s most potent offensive threats. He earned three All-Star selections and was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2019 after averaging a career-high 25.6 points a game. He would even become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, but team success was few and far between.

Walker moves on from the Hornets to play for a contender

In the summer of 2019, Walker left the Hornets in free agency to sign with the Boston Celtics. At the time, the move seemed like the perfect opportunity for both sides. This would be Walker's first real shot at winning a title, playing for a team that got eliminated in the second round and lost their franchise point guard (Kyrie Irving).

While the Celtics didn't win the title in Walker's first year, he had a solid season with his new team. He averaged 20.4 points, 4.8 assists per game, and was even named an All-Star. However, playing in that game would lead to a steep decline in Walker's health.

Just 1 game led to a multitude of injuries for Walker

Before the All-Star game, Walker was on a strict 20-minute restriction to prevent any major swelling in his knee. Once the game was over, Walker played 29 minutes and had to get his knee drained, causing him to miss three weeks of the season. Unfortunately, the treatment marked the beginning of his downfall. His knee problems never seemed to go away, and Walker was never fully healthy for the rest of his career.

Over the next few years, Walker would be traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder who quickly bought out his contract. He'd sign with the New York Knicks to try and revive his career in his hometown, but after playing only 37 games, Walker was shut down the rest of the season due to injury.

Walker last played with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-23 season for nine games before being waived.

Before officially retiring, Walker played one season overseas, signing with AS Monaco of the Euro League. While the move to Europe may seem like a step down from the NBA, it offered Walker an opportunity to continue playing the game he loves at a high level. Once he officially announced his retirement, Walker moved on to coaching.

Today, he's one of the player enhancement coaches for the Hornets. With a budding point guard who's capable of leading the Hornets to unchartered territory in LaMelo Ball, what better person to have as one of his coaches than a former franchise legend?