On July 2, 2024, Kemba Walker retired from the game of basketball after 13 years. Walker played 12 years in the NBA and his final year in Europe for AS Monaco. His prime years were given to the Charlotte Hornets though, who drafted him ninth overall back in the 2011 NBA Draft. Walker averaged 19.8 points per game and 5.5 assists in eight seasons in Buzz City. Three of his four All-Star appearances also came in his stint with Charlotte. Etching his name in the franchise history books and earning him the title of the greatest player in franchise history. Here are a few reasons why he does have that title.

Kemba Walker's name is all over Hornets record books

If you're in a place long enough as a player, especially for a younger franchise, you're bound to break records. Kemba Walker is first in four major stat categories for the Hornets: minutes played, points, field goals made, and three-point field goals made. He's played 20,607 minutes, averaging 34 minutes per game, pouring in 12,009 points with 4,164 field goals and 1,283 three-point field goals made. He was a versatile three-level scorer and had one of the best crossovers in the game to create space no matter who was guarding him.

Kemba Walker is also second in franchise history in assists (3,308) and third in steals (799). Longevity in the NBA is rare, but having it with one team could be even crazier in the NBA. Of course it helps when the franchise is only 36 years old. Only Dell Curry and Muggsy Bogues played more games as a member of the Charlotte Hornets than Walker. As important as they are in franchise history, Walker was a different breed offensively in his prime.

Loyalty to a franchise is valued over changing teams repeatedly

Playing for one team in the NBA your entire career seems impossible these days. Seeing guys like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Dirk Nowitzki playing for one franchise is an outlier now. Not to say Walker is on their level skill-wise, but he tried to be in terms of loyalty. He did not play with Charlotte his whole career, but put in eight long years of service to a franchise when he could've left earlier in his tenure. Providing electric moments throughout the season, clutch buckets, and putting butts in seats to watch the team play.

Unfortunately, Charlotte only made it to the postseason twice with Kemba on the roster in those eight seasons. Eventually, the organization had to pivot in a different direction since they were not able to build a contender in Charlotte in the Eastern Conference. Even so, their franchise point guard tried to remain loyal for as long as possible.

Kemba Walker was the Hornets first real franchise player

Guys like Alonzo Mourning and Larry Johnson can be argued as some of the best talents to come through the Charlotte organization. Mourning averaged 21 points his three seasons in Charlotte while averaging 10 rebounds and around three blocks. He made two All-Star teams in that span as well. Johnson spent five seasons with the team, won Rookie of the Year in 1992, and made two All-Star teams as well. Both guys accomplished a lot in a short period of time, but didn't see it through.

Both guys left for greener pastures with different Eastern Conference powerhouses eventually. While Walker weathered the storm and hoped that a contender would form around him. It never really materialized, but he has the respect of the organization after hanging in there as long as possible. Longevity alone puts players in the conversation to be one of the best players for a team, but production at a high level takes you a notch higher.