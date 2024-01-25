Those look familiar...

Like the franchise that shall not be named, Palworld also has some Legendary Pals roaming its massive map, waiting to be caught. Here's a Palworld Guide on where to find and how to catch all of Palworld's Legendary Pals.

Palworld Legendary Pals

In total, there are four Legendary Pals in Palpagos Islands: Jetragon, Frostallion, Paladius, and Necromus. It's advisable to use the Legendary Pal Spheres if you're planning to catch them, but Ultra Pal Spheres can also work with some luck.

Jetragon Location

Jetragon can be found near the north-west coast of Mount Obsidian on the western part of the map. Traversing this area requires some heat-resistant armor.

The “Legendary Celestial Dragon” Jetragon is Level 50 and has 10,262 HP. Since it is a Dragon-type, make sure to bring along Ice-type Pals to have the best chances of taking it down.

It is quick, and while there are a lot of obstacles around to shield yourself from its attacks, be sure to keep an eye out for attacks that can go through walls.

Frostallion Location

Frostallion, the “Legendary Steed of Ice”, is located in the northern extremes of the map. Make sure to bring cold-resistant armor and a mountable Fire Pal to survive the cold nights while traveling.

Like Jetragon, Frostallion is also Level 50 but is a little bit tankier at 13,675 HP. It's an Ice type, so bringing Fire-type Pals would be the smart thing to do here.

It has a sunken arena with stalagmites which can serve as cover, but Frostallion's ice breath move can go through obstacles.

Necromus and Paladius Location

“Dark Knight of Legends” Necromus and “Holy Knight of Legend” Paladius are both found in the north-east coast of the sand dunes. The desert area is hot during the day and cold during the night, so pack heat-resistant and cold-resistant armor if traveling to where they are would take more than an in-game day.

Necromus and Paladius are both Level 50, but have less HP than everyone else on this list, probably due to the fact that you're bound to fight both of them at the same time. If this doesn't sound appealing to you, start the fight at night as they would be sleeping, allowing you to fight them one at a time.

Necromus is a Dark type and is weak to Normal-type Pals. Paladius is a Normal-type pal and is weak to Dark-type Pals. Prepare accordingly. The fight is tough especially if you take on both of them at once. The area around is mostly barren save for two patches of trees on either side, so there isn't much room to move around either. If you're planning to catch either or both of them, make sure to maneuver them away from the cliff so they don't fall to their deaths. Players may find it difficult to prepare for this fight, so a viable solution would be to gear up for one fight first and defeat or capture one half of the pair at night, then go back the following night with a setup for the other half to finish the job.