The Los Angeles Lakers face a 3-0 deficit in the 2023 Western Conference Finals, as two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, former seventh overall pick Jamal Murray and their supporting cast dismantle L.A.’s defense on a nightly basis.

The Lakers have tried to go small, allowing themselves to match Denver’s pace while they attempt to space out the floor and take advantage of the Nuggets’ lack of true shot-blockers. While the strategy has worked for L.A. on the offensive end, the Lakers have battled fatigue late in games that have gotten away from them. A story not too dissimilar to the one they were when they faced the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

However, while defeating Denver in four consecutive games is a daunting challenge, Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the few players that has earned enough respect to not be counted out completely. Not until the final buzzer sounds and L.A. has been eliminated.

A player that’s won four NBA championships, the commanding presence of LeBron — his gravitas in situations like these — allows him to inspire others as well.

“Not only does he lead with his actions but he leads with his words as well,” Lonnie Walker IV tells reporters on Sunday afternoon.

Lonnie Walker IV on LeBron James’ leadership in the past 24 hours pic.twitter.com/3AOGvrSaeH — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 21, 2023

“I think that’s what separates him from everyone else…. the way that he’s approached it and he makes everyone else kind of reset… Knowing that you have a player like that… it only makes us ready and more prepared for this next game.”

“Kings don’t look down when they got crowns on their head. You don’t want that to fall… We’re not over with. We’re a whole bunch of kings over here.”